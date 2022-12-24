5 things travelers need to know about the earthquakes in Los Cabos





This week in Los Cabos, 5.2-magnitude seismic tremors were briefly felt along the coast of Baja California Sur. Earthquakes are fairly frequent in Los Cabos and rarely cause damage. However, the authorities regularly inform locals and travelers of any detected tremors and give advice on what to do if the area is hit by a strong earthquake.

Just a few weeks ago, on November 29, Los Cabos recorded a magnitude 4.9 earthquake about 200 miles south of Cabo San Lucas, and like many others, it caused no damage or loss of life.

However, although most travelers are aware that the region has a strong hurricane season, most are not aware of potential earthquake risks and how to deal with them if one occurs. In this article, we will share 5 things travelers need to know about earthquakes in Los Cabos:

1) Earthquakes are common in Los Cabos

Earthquakes are extremely common off the coast of Baja California Sur, including the Cabo San Lucas area, as the area lies between two fault lines.

However, Los Cabos is relatively farther south, so it feels much less tremors and less impact than the northern regions, which have seen widespread earthquake-induced devastation in the past. Los Cabos has experienced hundreds of large earthquakes in the past few decades, which are usually of magnitude 4.0 to 5.0 and are considered mild to moderate.

2) Be aware of aftershocks

Although earthquakes themselves are not dangerous, aftershocks can be. Aftershocks are much weaker than the initial earthquake, but if damage occurs, aftershocks can exacerbate the problem. Earthquakes usually don’t last longer than thirty seconds, so anything felt after that is likely to be an aftershock. Aftershocks can be felt up to 20 miles from the original focal point of the earthquake.

3) Safety during an earthquake in Los Cabos

If an earthquake is reported or happens unexpectedly, there are a few things you should do to keep yourself safe.

The main thing the CDC recommends is to follow the “drop, cover, wait” rule. This means falling on your hands and knees before you are thrown, covering your head and neck, looking for cover under a table or desk, and holding on to your cover – the piece of furniture that is underneath.

Other procedures include:

If you’re inside, stay inside. While indoors, stay away from any fragile objects, such as glass, bookcases, or unstable furniture. If you’re in bed, stay there and protect your face with a pillow. If you are in a tall building, stay away from walls and windows, and do not use elevators under any circumstances. If you’re in a crowded place, don’t rush out, as many may be doing the same thing, resulting in a potential crush. If you’re outside, move away from buildings, power lines, and telephone poles to an open, tree-free area. If you are in a car, stop and pull over the curb as quickly as possible, away from power lines and lampposts. Stay inside your car as it will protect you from the jolts, and turn on the radio for news updates. If you’re on the coast or at the beach, get down on the ground until the shaking stops, then move to higher ground. Extremely unlikely in Los Cabos, but strong earthquakes can sometimes trigger tsunamis. 4) Have a communication plan

Are you traveling with friends or family? Be sure to discuss your plans in the event of an earthquake, you likely won’t be together every second of your trip. In the event of a serious earthquake, cell phone signal is likely to be lost, so it is best to plan a meeting point in advance. After the earthquake is over, you will be able to quickly and safely join your group.

5) Prepare to travel

If you are visiting any area where there is a possibility of natural disasters, however unlikely that may be, always obtain travel insurance. Los Cabos sees frequent low-level earthquakes, but there is no way to predict the severity of future events, so it’s always best to get protection.

Always make sure that your insurance is designed to cover natural disasters, as some companies exclude this from their policies. Some of the best travel insurance options for a trip to Los Cabos can be found with HeyMondo and InsureMyTrip.

