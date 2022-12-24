Earthquakes hit Gayan district in Paktika three times, no casualties reported – Pajhwok Afghan News





Charana (Pajhok): Earthquakes have hit Gayan district in the southeastern province of Paktika three times since yesterday, collapsing walls of houses, but no casualties, officials and residents said Saturday, rekindling memories of the deadly earthquake six months ago. .

Abdullah Jan, a logistic officer at the earthquake relief camp in Gayan district, told the Afghan Pajhwok News Agency that three earthquakes have hit the area since yesterday, with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale in some agencies.

He said that the earthquakes caused the collapse of the old walls of some houses, but did not cause any injuries because most of the survivors of the previous earthquakes were still living in tents.

“The first earthquake occurred yesterday afternoon, the second at 9:30 pm yesterday, and the third at 4:30 am. We are assessing the financial losses caused by the earthquakes.”

Local residents also said that strong earthquakes have been felt in the area three times since yesterday.

Abdul Wali and Khairuddin, two residents of the neighborhood, told Pajok: “Six months ago, our houses were destroyed in a strong earthquake, and we dug caves in the ground to protect ourselves from the cold. In yesterday’s earthquake, these caves and the remaining walls of some houses collapsed but fortunately no one was injured.” “.

Motiullah Mansoor, director of disaster management in Paktika, confirmed that three earthquakes occurred in Gayan district, causing financial losses.

He said investigations are underway to determine the extent of the financial damage caused by the quake.

More than 1,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after a powerful earthquake struck Gayan, Bermal and Sibera regions on June 22.

