Humboldt County companies pick up the pieces after quake – Times-Standard





Just days after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County, injuring 17 and killing two, businesses reported significant losses from damage caused by the tremors.

As of Thursday, 22 of the hundreds of affected businesses responded to a county survey reporting losses of more than $300,000 and laying off 12 employees. The poll results will be used to help the county obtain state and federal recovery funds.

“Knowing the losses is important because this data will be included in the economic damage report that will be provided to the state and federal government,” Scott Adair, Humboldt County’s director of economic development, said in a text message. “They are using our report to assess the scale of response and support that will be provided to our community. If losses are not adequately reported, it harms our ability to secure outside assistance.”

The Eel River Valley saw the worst of the tremors, with businesses across Fortuna, Ferndale and Rio Del repairing shattered windows and cleaning up broken goods at a time when many businesses would normally be profitable all year long.

In Fortuna, the local Green’s Pharmacy managed to weather the earthquake relatively unscathed, said Robert Johnson, owner of the pharmacy.

“We found a couple of cracks inside the building and then it looked like the roof tiles took some kind of a beating in one of the corners, but that’s actually the structural thing,” Johnson said. “And then, of course, it was all on the floor. Lots of broken stuff. I bet we got $500 to $1,000 worth of broken goods.”

The destroyed items were largely collectible glass objects and nativity scenes.

In Eureka, the Eureka Natural Foods grocery store was one of the few to open on Tuesday in part because of its on-site generator, but also because of the tremendous effort of employees to clean the store for several hours after the earthquake struck. Gregory Fillmore, the store’s administrative officer, said the quake threw glass wine bottles and other breakable items from store shelves, smashing to the floor in a mess of between $10,000 and $20,000.

Employees were in the store shortly after the earthquake struck at 2:34 a.m. to an hour before it opened at 9 a.m., just an hour later than usual.

“Everyone hung out, (cleaned it up) until 7:8 in the morning, and when it looked like we were going to be able to open up at 9, people started coming home to shower and get ready for the day, and then go back inside and people went back inside,” Fillmore said. We had a really, really long day that day.”

Fill out the boycott’s survey on business losses at https://bit.ly/3jtPjbC.

The Jackson Guilfoil can be reached at 707-441-0506.

