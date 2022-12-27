An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 has just been reported 86 km northwest of Hurghada, Egypt





Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 00:25

00:25 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Quake 4.6 Dec 27 2:11 AM (GMT +2)

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake near Hurghada, Mar Rojo, Egypt, was reported just 13 minutes ago by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), which is considered one of the main international agencies monitoring seismic activity worldwide. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km below the epicenter early in the morning of Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 2:11 am local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake may be revised over the next few hours or minutes as seismologists revise the data and improve their calculations, or as other agencies release their reports. RaspberryShake Network which also recorded the magnitude 4.6 earthquake. A third agency, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), reported the same earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9. Based on the initial seismic data, the quake shouldn’t cause any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a mild shaking in the area. epicenter area. Perhaps a weak tremor was felt in Al-Tur (population 15,000 people) located 48 km from the epicenter, Ras Gharib (32,000 people) 57 km, and El Gouna (15,000 people) 66 km away. Epicenters that may have felt the earthquake as a very weak tremor include Hurghada (population 95,600) located 86 km from the epicenter, St. Catherine (population 4,600) 95 km away, and Sharm El-Sheikh (population 12,000) 98 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these changes and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

