Natural disasters lead to deaths and financial losses in 2022





Ankara:

Natural disasters have negatively affected many countries this year, causing thousands of deaths and financial losses.

While some countries suffered from extreme temperatures, severe flooding inundated others.

A total of 232 people were killed as a result of floods triggered by heavy rains in Brazil, while at least 1,000 were killed in the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

In Pakistan, 1,739 people have died and 13,000 have been injured in floods caused by monsoon rains in about five months.

Jan 15th

Six people were killed due to the eruption of an underwater volcano and the subsequent tsunami that hit the Pacific island of Tonga. The volcanic eruption prompted tsunami warnings in Japan and Australia, while Peru closed 80 ports as wave towers and declared an “environmental emergency” days later due to pollution from oil spills on 21 beaches.

Jan 30th

More than 100,000 people were stranded without power as a heavy snowstorm hit the central and northeastern states on the US Atlantic coast.

Feb 2

In Ecuador, 23 people lost their lives and 47 others were injured in floods caused by heavy rains.

Feb 3

More than 4,000 flights have been canceled due to a blizzard in the central US as 100,000 people face power outages.

Feb 8th

The Horn of Africa is suffering its worst drought since 1981, according to the World Food Programme, which has warned that nearly 13 million people face extreme hunger.

February 11th

Etna, a 3,200-meter (10,500-foot) active volcano in Sicily, is spewing ash and lava for the first time in a year.

Feb 16th

About 230 people have died as a result of floods caused by heavy rains in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

February 19th

More than 785,000 hectares (1.94 million acres) of land have been destroyed in ongoing wildfires since mid-January in Argentina’s northeastern Corrientes province.

Hurricane Zeinab hits Germany, killing three people.

Feb 21

Etna is exhibiting its second bout of volcanic activity this year.

March 8th

Flooding in Sydney, Australia, has killed nearly 20 people since the beginning of March.

March 16th

Three people lost their lives in a 7.4-magnitude earthquake in the northeastern Tohoku region of Japan.

April 11th

56 people have been killed in the Philippines due to floods and landslides caused by Tropical Storm Megi.

May 1

More than 215 people were affected by a severe sandstorm in Salah al-Din Governorate, northern Iraq.

May 3

Scorching temperatures of up to 46 degrees Celsius (about 115 degrees Fahrenheit) threaten education, agriculture and energy supplies in India, where 25 people are dying in the state of Maharashtra from the worst heat wave in six years.

May 5th

The US state of New Mexico has been declared a “disaster area” as the fires have spread over an area of ​​more than 650 square kilometers (about 250 square miles).

May 16th

The Iraqi government said that 2,000 people were hospitalized due to the severe sandstorm.

May 21

At least 57 people have died in floods, landslides and storm surges caused by heavy rains affecting India and Bangladesh.

May 29

Nearly 130 people have been killed due to floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in different parts of the Brazilian state of Pernambuco.

June 14th

More than 1,700 people have lost their lives and 13,000 people have been injured in floods caused by monsoon rains in about five months in Pakistan.

More than two million homes have been damaged or destroyed, while various buildings must also be repaired or rebuilt due to floods caused by climate change. The cost of the damage to Pakistan, which emits only 0.8% of global carbon emissions, is estimated at more than $30 billion.

According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly 10 million people have been displaced by the disaster.

June 15th

In Colombia, 80 people have been killed and 10 others have disappeared amid torrential rains and landslides across the country since the beginning of March.

With temperatures reaching 44°C in Spain, the “temperature record of the past 20 years in June” has been broken.

June 21st

At least 130 people have lost their lives in floods, landslides and accidents caused by the monsoon rains in the northeastern Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

June 22nd

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake claimed the lives of 1,000 people in Paktika province, Afghanistan.

June 23rd

The death toll from floods in Assam has passed 100.

June 25

73 people have died due to heavy rains in Bangladesh.

July 6th

More than 15,650 people have been hospitalized in Japan due to high temperatures.

July 20th

A 10-day heatwave killed 678 people in Spain, while more than 1,065 people died from the sweltering heat in neighboring Portugal.

July 28th

The number of forest fires in EU countries since the start of the year has risen to nearly four times the 15-year mass average in the same period.

Aug 11th

At least 57,600 hectares of green space in France have been burned in fires since the start of the year.

August 12th

Many parts of the River Avon, one of England’s most important water sources, run almost completely dry.

Aug 15th

A flood triggered by heavy rains has killed 31 people in two days in Karti Parwan district of the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Aug 21

A state of emergency was declared in Sudan due to the floods that led to the death of 79 people.

Aug 22

The total volume of glaciers in the Swiss Alps has melted by half since 1931, and has accelerated in recent years due to climate change.

Amid the drought, 10.4 million homes in France suffer various forms of damage, mainly cracks in the walls.

Aug 23

Experts from the European Commission’s Joint Research Center report that Europe has been going through a period of drought for the past 500 years.

Aug 25th

At least 182 people lost their lives over the course of a month in Afghanistan due to flood disasters in different provinces.

Sept. 3

This summer, France is experiencing one of the deadliest heatwaves in the past 19 years.

Sept. 24

Hurricane Fiona hit, and Puerto Rico’s power grid was knocked out for 588,000 people for about five days.

Sept. 28

Hurricane Ian caused power outages in Cuba, while 2.5 million people in the neighboring US state of Florida were ordered to evacuate as miles of lines formed on highways.

In the Philippines, 155 people lost their lives in the disasters caused by Storm Nalghi in about six weeks.

Oct. 10

At least 25 people have been killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains in the state of Aragua in Venezuela, and 52 people are missing.

More than 20 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in northern India.

Oct 25th

Tropical Storm Sitrang has claimed 31 lives in Bangladesh as evacuation orders were issued for hundreds of thousands in coastal areas of the South Asian country.

28 Oct

At least 50 people have died in the Philippines due to Nalgae, the 16th tropical storm to hit the country this year, causing heavy rains, floods and landslides in parts of the country.

November 21

More than 320 people were killed in a 5.6-magnitude earthquake 18 kilometers (about 11 miles) southwest of Serangang in the Indonesian province of West Java.

December 5th

A landslide on a highway in Colombia killed 27 people, while many others were left under the rubble.

December 13th

At least 100 people have died in floods after heavy rains in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

