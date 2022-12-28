A church in California loses a building due to an earthquake • Recorder Bible





Image courtesy of Rod Sanderson Damage to the church building was concentrated on a two-story wing and basement below the sanctuary, although the foundation remained in good condition.

RIO DEL, Calif. — Southern Baptist congregations will continue to meet at their sanctuary after the 6.4-magnitude earthquake on Dec. 20 left other buildings unable for long-term use, the pastor of the church told Baptist Press.

Inspectors arrived at Rio Del Baptist Church on Dec. 25 shortly before Christmas Day services, Pastor Rod Sanderson said. They marked the education wing and basement as only available for “restricted access,” meaning items could be removed, but no meetings could be held there.

The inner walls moved about five inches and remained displaced, while the outer walls returned to their normal position. Some of the asbestos-containing exterior siding fell off when the nail anchors exploded.

“The foundation is in very good shape, but the walls have moved. The windows are broken. Some doors won’t close,” he said.

Río Del is about ten miles east of Ferndale, which is located near the coast and experienced the most powerful waves of the early morning earthquake.

Sanderson’s father, Edward, served as Rio Del’s pastor for 22 years until his son took over in 1992. Sanderson said the area experienced a series of earthquakes that year as well.

Sanderson said that although events are not uncommon in the area, earthquake insurance is so expensive that very few people buy it. He’s been in the lumber business for years and expects to bring in $100,000 in repairs. The church had already saved $12,000 to build a new roof.

“Now we have a different target and different numbers,” he said.

He added that no one was hurt by the earthquake, but the houses had broken things.

Sanderson arrived early Christmas morning to check that the fireplace was working. The inspectors arrived a few minutes later.

For the next 45 minutes, the examination involved a discussion of whether buildings should be red-flagged or marked as restricted because of an imminent threat.

The church has kept its sanctuary for use, but there will be some modifications.

“Everything will be there,” Sanderson said. Sunday school, meetings. We’ll probably move some tables from the fellowship hall over there so we can work something out for the classes.”

The Dec. 25 mass, Sanderson said, was a time for worship, but also for reflection.

He said, “This taught us a few things.” “What needs to be prioritized, and how important we are to each other. Our people have talked about how it brought them closer.”

(Editor’s note – Scott Barkley is national correspondent for Baptist Press.)

