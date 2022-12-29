A 4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Grand Prairie





A 4.2-magnitude earthquake reportedly shook the ground in northern Alberta on Wednesday morning.

The federal government’s Earthquakes Canada website lists the time of the event as 10:36 a.m., the depth at five kilometers and the epicenter as 67 kilometers southeast of Grand Prairie, or 351 kilometers west-northwest of Edmonton.

The site did not record any reports of damage, and said it wouldn’t expect anything.

“It is very unlikely that an earthquake of magnitude less than five would cause any damage,” says Earthquakes Canada on its FAQ web page.

As of 7 p.m., the website’s community internet intensity map has recorded only one public report of “weak” shaking about 30 kilometers east of Grande Prairie.

This latest event comes on the heels of what may be a record earthquake for the county about one month ago.

The Alberta Geological Survey lists a magnitude 5.59 earthquake on November 29 that occurred 169 kilometers east-northeast of Grand Prairie, or 353 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.

Since then, Earthquakes Canada has received more than 420 reports of shaking in response to the November accident. Submissions ranged from Fort Chipewyan, about 440 kilometers northwest of the epicenter, to Calgary, about 600 kilometers southeast of the site.

Otherwise, Earthquakes Canada lists a magnitude 5.4 earthquake near Dawson Creek in April 2001 as one of the largest in the region.

Scientists studying the phenomena said the area is known for seismic activity, but research is needed to determine whether any particular event occurred naturally or as a result of human activity, including oil and gas extraction.

The federal government encourages anyone who has experienced this earthquake to report it in a survey available on the Earthquakes Canada website.

