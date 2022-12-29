



3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes parts of Assam

An official bulletin said there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property

PTI, Guwahati, Dec 29, 2022, 16:32 Last Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 16:32 PST

An official bulletin said a 3.5-magnitude earthquake jolted the north-central part of Assam on Thursday afternoon.

It added that there were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property.

The National Center for Seismology said the quake occurred at 12.27 noon, with its epicenter in Darang district on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River.

She added that the depth of the earthquake reached 10 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt by the people of Morigaon and Nagaon on the south bank of the Brahmaputra River as well as the people of Udalgori, Tamulpur, Kamrup and Sonitpur districts.

The northeastern states are in the highly seismic zone, and the region is frequently hit by earthquakes.

Check out the latest DH videos

