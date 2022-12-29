Humboldt County Earthquake | Rio Dell Creates Help Center to Help Eel River Valley Recover – Times-Standard





A local help center has been set up in Rio Del, with information on services available from various agencies for those affected by the December 20 earthquake of magnitude 6.4. This center is a partnership between the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services

The center is located at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street in Rio del Rio and will be open on Fridays from 11am-5pm and Saturdays from 9am-5pm.

“It is critical that the public is informed of this center and that those affected by the earthquake attend this two-day event to register for assistance from various agencies and groups,” said Kyle Knope, Rio Del City Manager.

He added, “I cannot stress enough the importance of attendance at this center, given the level of displacement and damage in Rio del and elsewhere.”

This assistance is not only available to residents of Rio Del but others from nearby communities in the El River Valley, which were also affected by the earthquake.

Agencies providing information at the center will include the California Earthquake Service; Franchise Tax Board; insurance department; Employment Development Department; Department of Housing and Community Development; Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services, including social services, behavioral health, and public health; food for people; pushed forward by Humboldt; American Red Cross; Catholic Charities and Community-Based Disaster Active Organizations (COAD).

Knopp said those seeking help are required to bring a photo ID, family income information, insurance documents and proof of address.

He also said that if a need is brought up at the local help center that cannot be met, the city will follow up.

“If we miss anything we want to know about it and refer it to the appropriate agency,” Knopp said.

Rio del Mayor Debra Garnes reiterated that the city is there to help people pick up the pieces.

“It doesn’t matter about the sticker on your house. If there are things in your house, broken windows, broken pipes, all of those things matter,” Garnes said. “Whatever we can do to help, we can do better if you come to the help center local, give them the data, let them start the paperwork and start helping for everything I’ve been through.”

Both Garnes and Knopp said that immigration status would not be taken into account for those who have needs due to the effects of the earthquake.

“The immigration situation is not a concern here in Rio del (in relation to the earthquake),” Knopp said.

