A Japanese expert warns Turkey of a possible major earthquake





Afyonkarahisar

A Japanese seismologist predicted that a major earthquake would occur in Turkey, especially in the Marmara region, noting that the fault lines of eastern Anatolia and the Aegean Sea had also begun to collapse.

class=”cf”>

Turkey is an earthquake country, like Japan, said Yoshinori Moriwaki at a seminar on coexisting with earthquake hazards held in Afyonkarahisar province in central Anatolia.

Pointing out that it is necessary to be prepared to survive the earthquake with minimal damage, the expert stated that although 20 percent of the world’s earthquakes occur in Japan, they have reduced the damage that can be seen from the earthquake thanks to the training. and preparations there.

“Japan experienced very serious earthquakes. In Japan, people are very prepared. However, 60 percent of the buildings in Turkey are unauthorized buildings. The Turkish authorities must solve this problem to minimize potential damage from the earthquake,” Moriwaki explained.

Moriwaki gave information regarding a possible earthquake in Istanbul, and warned of the possibility of a major earthquake in the Marmara region.

A major earthquake is expected in Turkey, especially in the Marmara region. The faults of eastern Anatolia and the Aegean Sea also began to collapse.

class=”cf”>

He stressed that earthquake education should be provided to Istanbul residents and residents of other parts of the country that are at high risk of earthquakes.

In addition to earthquake education, he also stressed the need to solve the problem of illegal construction, which is very common in the country.

“Preparations must be accelerated. The process can proceed more quickly if earthquake-prone buildings are retrofitted rather than rebuilt.

Fault lines cross Turkey and it is prone to earthquakes.

The catastrophic 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit the northwestern province of Kocaeli in 1999, causing massive damage and nearly 18,000 deaths.

Nearly 16 million people have been affected, and about 200,000 people have been left homeless.

In the same year, another earthquake rocked the Black Sea province of Duzce on November 12 at 6:57 pm local time with a magnitude of 7.2, causing damage and at least 845 deaths.

The epicenter was about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of the Kocaeli earthquake that occurred a few months earlier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/japanese-expert-warns-turkiye-of-possible-major-quake-179715 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos