One Pokémon attack was so controversial that it made one episode lost to the media





The main anime Pokémon Attack was a controversial one, missing one episode from the media

It’s not unusual to see a Pokémon ring banned in certain countries, but repeated problems have resulted in one Pokémon movement being banned entirely.

Pokémon anime are no strangers to receiving bans on episodes, but just one Pokémon move caused so many problems that the series ended up banning the attack altogether.

The reasons for banning Pokémon episodes have varied widely; In the early days of the anime, the very first episode Porygon appeared in caused a massive accident in Japan where hundreds of children had seizures, which led to that episode being pulled and never translated. Other episodes have been banned overseas for their inclusion of Jynx, a Pokémon that was unintentionally deemed racist due to its original black skin color (as opposed to modern purple). By far the most prominent reason for episodes being banned or delayed in Japan was the inclusion of ground-type action such as Earthquake.

Earthquake first appears in the anime in a prominent role when Ash’s Phanpy uses the attack during his battles at the Johto League Silver Conference, in the 2002 episode “Love, Pokémon Style”. It’s a surprisingly late start for a movement that came from the first generation of Pokémon games, suggesting that the Pokémon Company has always been a bit reluctant to use it. It is used sparingly in later episodes, mostly by proper Ground-type Pokémon, such as Golem. Just under two years later, Earthquake would make its final appearance in the episode “Whiscash and Ash”, in which Whiscash uses the attack, but it wasn’t his last appearance. Another episode starring Whiscash (and its lower form, Barboach) aired on November 4, 2004, with the Japanese title “Shaking Island Battle! Whiscash vs. Barboach!” However, the episode became the second Pokémon to be banned globally, after Porygon’s, due to an actual earthquake that occurred in Japan on October 23rd.

earthquake prevention

As a result of the earthquake, the episode was pulled before it aired and was not seen by anyone outside of The Pokémon Company. To avoid having to pull such episodes in the future, a ban has been placed on the use of earthquake animation in the anime, as well as similar attacks such as Magnitude and Fissure, which involve terms related to earthquakes. Appropriately, the Ground-type Legendary Groudon was the last Pokémon to use one of these moves (Fissure) in the anime. Earthquake and its associated moves have continued into the games, and are available in recent entries such as Pokémon Sword and Shield. The event may actually have prompted Game Freak to develop new ground-type attacks for upcoming Diamond and Pearl games, such as Earth Power and Mud Bomb, but that’s hard to say for sure. These later moves have never had any problems appearing in the anime, so it’s not as if ground-type attacks are strictly prohibited. Despite the ban, “Shaking Island Battle” was not the last episode to be banned for earthquake reasons, as the 2011 Tohoku earthquake led to two episodes of Black and White that were never broadcast.

It’s completely understandable why the Pokémon Company wouldn’t want to be associated with earthquakes in earthquake-prone Japan. Being careful about including attacks in the future was the logical conclusion, but it’s unfortunate that the full, fully taped and animated episodes weren’t able to air as a result.

