In “fair” shape, the Golden Gate Bridge got $400 million for the retrofit





House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that the Golden Gate Bridge is set to receive $400 million from the multibillion-dollar infrastructure bill that President Biden signed last year.

Pelosi’s office said in a statement that the Federal Highway Administration “found the Golden Gate Bridge to be in ‘fair’ condition but has indicated that continued deterioration will result in a ‘poor’ rating over the next three years.” Newly announced federal funding will allow this remaining section to undergo updates. vital seismicity and ensuring the ongoing structural integrity of the bridge.”

Parts of the north and south ends of the bridge were modified in 2013, but the main span still needs to be modernized.

Pelosi said the investment will help ensure that this historic landmark continues to safely and reliably serve our region for many years to come.

The money comes from the $550 billion Infrastructure and Jobs Investment Act, which has set aside more than $12 billion for the nation’s old bridges.

The seismic retrofit wasn’t the only modernization of the 85-year-old bridge; A suicide prevention network is being installed throughout the period.

However, this project has faced many roadblocks since work began in 2018.

The project, which had an original estimated price of about $80 million, could cost as much as $400 million, according to a lawsuit brought against the Golden Gate Bridge, Freeway and Transit District, which operates the bridge, by the construction companies responsible for the installation.

The construction companies claim that the crews faced “significant bridge deterioration,” which led to delays and cost overruns.

The Transportation District said it was “transparent” with the companies regarding the bridge’s condition and was “extremely disappointed” at the slow rate of progress.

The installation of the suicide prevention net is tentatively expected to be completed sometime next year.

