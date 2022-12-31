The storm is bringing floods and landslides across California





SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA — Landslides of rocks and mud blocked roads Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms preparing to kick off the new year with heavy rain and potential flooding across much of the state and several feet of snow falling in the Sierra Nevada.

Atmospheric storm surge, a tall, broad column of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping through the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

A winter storm warning was in effect through Sunday for the higher elevations of the Sierras from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow could fall over the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. He said in Reno, Nevada.

A flood watch was in effect for most of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. Officials warned that rivers and streams could flood, and urged residents to prepare sandbags.

Landslides had already closed roads in the San Francisco Bay Area, between Fremont and Sanole, as well as in Mendocino County near the unincorporated community of Piercy and in the Mendocino National Forest, where crews removed debris through Friday night.

And according to the Eureka Bureau of the National Weather Service, Humboldt County, where a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit Dec. 20, is also beginning to flood roads. Officials said the bridge, which was temporarily closed last week due to earthquake damage, may close again if the Eyl River it crosses rises too much.

It was the first of several storms expected to pass through California over the next week. The current system is expected to be warmer and wetter, while next week’s storms will be cooler, lowering snow levels in the mountains, according to Hannah Chandler Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Chandler Cooley said the Sacramento area could receive a total of 4 to 5 inches (10 to 13 centimeters) of rain throughout the week.

The California Highway Patrol reported that some local roads in East Sacramento were flooded and impassable at times on Friday. By nightfall, nearly 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) of rain had fallen in the past 24 hours in the Sierra foothills of Blue Canyon, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, the National Weather Service said.

Sacramento fire officials planned to broadcast evacuation announcements from a helicopter and boat along the American River — a place where many uncamped people live — to warn of flooding.

A Winter Storm Warning was in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday for much of the Sierra, including the highest elevations around Lake Tahoe where more than a foot of snow was expected near beaches at about 6,200 feet (1,889 feet). meters) and up to 5 ft (1.5 m) over 8,000 ft (2,438 m) with winds up to 100 mph (160 km/h) over ridgetops.

“Strong winds can damage trees and lead to power outages, and high waves on Lake Tahoe could capsize small vessels,” the Reno Weather Service said.

Avalanche warnings were issued for remote areas around Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes south of Yosemite.

On the eastern Sierra front, flood watch and weekend warnings continue north and south of Reno, Nevada, where minor to moderate flooding is expected along some rivers and streams this weekend.

In Susanville, California about 85 miles (137 kilometers) north of Reno, the Susan River was forecast to rise from about 5 feet (1.5 meters) on Friday to a foot (30 cm) above flood stage of 12 feet (3.6 meters). On Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said it caused moderate flooding that could affect some homes, roads and bridges.

In Southern California, moderate to heavy rain is expected on Saturday. The area will start to dry out on New Year’s Day and the Rose Parade on January 2 in Pasadena should avoid the rain.

The National Weather Service in Oxnard said heavy rain is expected on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The rain has been welcomed in drought-stricken California, but more rain is needed to make a big difference. The past three years have been California’s driest.

