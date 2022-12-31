Women’s participation in aid must continue





Afghanistan decision actually authorities to ban women from working in humanitarian non-governmental organizations is a big blow for vulnerable communities, for women, for children, but also for the entire country. Female personnel are critical to every aspect of the humanitarian response in Afghanistan. They are teachers, nutritionists, team leaders, community health workers, vaccinators, nurses, doctors and organizational leaders. They have access to populations that their male counterparts cannot reach and are critical to preserving the communities we serve. They save lives. Their professional expertise is indispensable. Their participation in aid delivery is non-negotiable and must continue. Banning women from humanitarian work has immediate life-threatening consequences for all Afghans. Some time-critical programs have already had to be temporarily suspended due to a lack of female staff. This comes as more than 28 million people in Afghanistan, including millions of women and children, need help to survive as the country grapples with the risk of famine, economic decline, entrenched poverty and brutal winters. While humanitarian organizations continue to engage actually

authorities, we cannot ignore the operational limitations we now face as a humanitarian community. We will seek to continue with time-critical, life-saving activities, unless they interfere with us while we better assess the scope, parameters, and consequences of this directive for the people we serve. But we predict that many activities will have to be paused because we cannot provide basic humanitarian aid without humanitarian workers. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing independent, principled, life-saving assistance to all women, men and children in need. We invite you to actually

authorities to review and repeal this directive, as well as all directives that deny women access to schools, universities and public life. No country can afford to exclude half of its population from contributing to society. Signatories Martin Griffiths, Emergency Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)

Mr. Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

Mrs. Shahin Ashraf, President of the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) Committee, (Islamic Relief)

Committee, (Islamic Relief) Mr. Ignacio Packer, Executive Director, International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA)

Ms. Miriam Sapiro, President and Chief Executive Officer, Interaction

Ms. Tjada D’Oyen McKenna, Chief Executive Officer, Mercy body

Mrs. Janti Soerpinto, President and Chief Executive Officer, Save the Children US

António Vitorino, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM)

Mr. Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)

Mr Andrew Morley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, World Vision International

Mrs. Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro, Secretary General, CARE International

Paula Gaviria Betancur, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons (FR UN on HR displaced persons)

Mr Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Ms. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director, United Nations Human Settlements Programme (A-Habitat)

Mr. Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Ms. Catherine Russell, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Ms. Sima Bahous, Deputy Secretary General and Executive Director (UN Women)

Mr. David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP)

dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/28-12-2022-statement-by-principals-of-the-inter-agency-standing-committee-on-afghanistan–women-s-participation-in-aid-delivery-must-continue The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos