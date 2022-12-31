Scotland Papers: Flood warning and China’s Covid tests





Recent floods and strong winds have made it front pages in Scotland, with the Scottish Daily Express warning that Scots should prepare for another winter blast, which could be described as a “significant” weather event.

Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland are facing a derailment due to transport chaos, warns the Daily Mail. With trains cancelled, drivers stranded and highways closed, New Year’s celebrants now face dire warnings, she says. Also adorning the cover is a large portrait of Queen Brian May. He is set to be knighted after receiving the New Year’s Medal.

The Daily Star also writes about weather warnings. It says that the icy air from the North Pole will affect Scotland early in the new year.

The Scotsman says weather-related travel issues will extend throughout the day, with flood and snow alerts in place. She also says that the organizers of the new Edinburgh Hogmanay have pledged to rebuild and expand the city’s celebrations in the future.

The Herald leads the ‘dwindling’ numbers of police officers in Scotland. The general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation said the service was so stressful that it had an impact on almost every aspect of policing.

The Daily Record says violent teens are filming “disgusting assaults” on their phones. She says parent groups are calling on online platforms to take action.

Brian May leads the Sun front page. It says Scottish soccer heroes Andy Robertson, Jane Beattie and Kim Little will be awarded MBEs in the New Year Honours.

The Telegraph writes that Rishi Sunday has returned Covid tests for the first time since all pandemic restrictions were lifted in the spring. Fears of a new variant emerging from China mean that anyone traveling from China to the UK will be required to test negative within 48 hours of departure. The decisions come after President Xi Jinping announced that he would lift international travel restrictions from January 8.

The Times also reported Rishi Sunak’s decision to require mandatory Covid tests for all travelers from China. The paper also wrote about a skin cancer warning, after a woman was the first person to die from a sunburn 20 years ago in Scotland. A record number of deaths from skin cancer also occurred last year.

All visitors from China write to undergo Covid tests, on the weekend. Passengers must test negative for Covid to be allowed entry in the UK’s first restriction in 11 months.

The National advances with the Prime Minister’s New Year’s pledge in Hogmanay’s speech.

The Glasgow Times reports on two people who were rescued after being caught in a flood. It also focuses on the founder and chairman of the Willow Tea Rooms Trust who is included in the New Year’s Honors List for her services to the restoration of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s tea rooms.

The Weekend Telegraph says there are fears Dundee could face “unbearable emissions” if the city’s bypass is made history.

The Edinburgh Evening News says Hogmanay’s organizers pledge to go bigger and better next year. The paper also notes that Gorgie Farm had to close due to financial challenges.

The new management of the Murray Caravan Park is front page for P&J. Newspapers say residents are leaving in droves after Park Holidays UK bought the site in a £9m deal in the summer.

There is also a photo of flooded roads on the courier. He writes that motorists had to drive carefully through flood waters near Broughty Ferry after torrential rain overnight. It also tells of an Angus farmer who had to kill 11 chickens and 89 ducks due to an outbreak of bird flu.

The Evening Express says the new bus stops may help Aberdeen’s gull problem.

