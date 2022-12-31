Carpooling, bike riding or working from home – advise Delhi residents with low air quality





Among the crimes that rocked the capital this year were a murder that shocked the nation, a suicide that stunned investigators, and an acid attack that sparked citywide outrage. A look back at some of the most notable issues, and where they stand now.

The murder of Shraddha Walker

The gruesome murder of 27-year-old Shraddha Walker in Mehrauli, South Delhi has kept investigators at all police stations busy for weeks. Although they caught the alleged killer, Aftab Poonawalla, and obtained his confession, they had little to prove his involvement – be it the body or the murder weapon.

Walkar was allegedly strangled to death and her body cut into 30-35 pieces, allegedly by her living partner, Aftab, in May. The matter was only revealed last month after Walker’s father contacted the Mumbai Police with a missing persons complaint. The case was then transferred to the Delhi Police as the couple was last seen in Delhi this year.

Twenty beds are stacked side by side, with a mattress, sheets, blankets and a pillow, in a small overnight shelter near the ISBT Kashmere gate. A simple rectangular building, providing protection from the bitter cold outside. Several white tents are pitched beside the building, and on the other side of the road, next to the Yamuna Bank, is a row of blue porta cabins housing more people in need of shelter.

With temperatures expected to drop in Delhi again over the next three days, The Indian Express visited overnight shelters in and around the ISBT and the Hanuman Temple at Kashmir Gate, where the streets are home to hundreds of people. A cold snap and chilly daytime conditions are expected to hit parts of Delhi on New Year’s Eve and the winter chill will intensify in early January, according to IMD.

Political scenes in Delhi have remained tense this year, from the fiercest municipal polls the city has seen in recent years and tensions between the offices of the new lieutenant governor and the Delhi government at an all-time high to the arrest of a minister in Delhi.

MCD reunification and election postponement

One of the biggest political developments in the city occurred in March, when hours before the dates for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections were to be announced, the center indicated that it was keen to reunite the three-member civic body. This meant that elections were postponed, and municipal constituencies redrawn, with Aam Aadmi’s party accusing the BJP of timing the move to gain political advantage. However, the reunification of MCD is an important political and governance step. Divided into three parts by the Sheila Dikshit government in 2011-2012, the body has been in dire financial straits over the years and the presence of three bodies has not helped. The BJP ruled the MCD for 15 years – between 2007 and 2022 – and remained at odds with the AAP government in the state between 2015 and 2022. In December, it was the AAP that won the first election held to a consolidated MCD.

