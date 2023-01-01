City of Gladiators An earthquake broke the fountain’s flows after 2,000 years





An ancient fountain destroyed in the 23 BC earthquake has been restored in the “City of Gladiators” in Turkey. Now, the two-thousand-year-old waterline is having potable water flowing again, just as it did some 2,000 years ago.

Discover the ancient city of gladiators in Turkey

The ancient city of Kibera, or Sibera Magna, is located in the town of Gulisar in the southwestern province of Burdur. In ancient times it represented the capital of an independent state known as Cypratis, which lay outside the northwestern borders of the ancient province of Lycia, which flourished in Anatolia from the 15th-4th centuries BC, and Lucca until 546 BC.

Strabo records Kibyra as having been originally settled by “Lydians”, who were indigenous to this region of Asia Minor. These people constructed more than 100 stadiums and after the Roman general Lucius Licinius Morena defeated the governor of Cypria in 83 BC, the city became part of the greater Roman province of Asia. Ancient Kibyra is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and is known as the “City of Gladiators”. Now, archaeologists have announced that a “colossal fountain” has been restored and that it will “flow with fresh water for the first time in 2,000 years.”

The restored fountain will flow again after a 2,000-year hiatus. Favorite

Partitioning together is an ancient masterpiece

Dr. Sukru Ozodoğru, an archaeologist at Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, recently told Anadolu Agency that his team of archaeologists has spent the past four months collecting “150 original pieces from the ruins.” Now, they have succeeded in “putting the architectural masterpiece back together.” The “Round Fountain” has a diameter of 15.24 meters (50 ft) by a height of 7.92 (26 ft) and after its construction it has been in use for more than 600 years.

A report in the Daily Mail says the team of archaeologists has also restored the original water supply system from the spring, so that the fountain now gushes potable water “the way it did 2,000 years ago”.

Dr. Ozodoğru described the water from the restored fountain as “spouting from the mouths of lion and tiger.” Not only do these two animals feature heavily in Roman mythology, but they are two of the animals that gladiators fought in arenas. By the way, after the discovery of the “10,400-person stadium” that hosted hundreds of gladiatorial fights, Kibyra became known as the “City of Gladiators”.

Drinking water flows through the mouths of tiger and lion. Favorite

Reconstruct what nature has tried to destroy

Blending both Roman and Byzantine architectural styles, during the 1,000 years of the Roman Empire, the city was famous for its bloodthirsty gladiatorial contests. However, the earthquake of 23 BC almost flattened Kibera, and had it not been for the industrious citizens in the wake of the rebuilding of the giant fountain, it would have been lost long ago.

The AA article said that restoring the fountain and its two pools would require “68 original architectural pieces and 24 imitation blocks made of the original stone type.” Moreover, it was noted that the original fountain had one large circular pond and the second pond was added decades later. Dr. Ozodoğru confirms that when the fountain was operating, about 2,000 years ago, the two circular pools supplied potable water to four different parts of the city.

Stick to the original plan

As far as beauty is concerned, fragmentary remains inform researchers that the original fountain was detailed with “elaborate statues of animals, massive columns and patterned friezes.” The archaeologists used two casts taken from the original carvings unearthed during recent excavations, and the originals are currently on display at the Burdur Museum.

The researcher explained that in the Roman era, “water was a mythical hero” that flowed into the two pools from the mouths of the “lion and tiger” statues. He linked these two animals to Roman mythology “Hercules was lying in the skin of a leopard and Dionysus, the god of wine, dressed in the skin of a lion,” according to the professor. However, both of these animals were fought by gladiators in the 10,400-capacity stadium at Kibrya, which Akkurnaz explained “was a building designed for a variety of blood-soaked spectacles, including gladiator fights and wild animal fights”.

Top photo: The restored fountain at the archaeological site of Kiberia, Turkey. Source: Mehmet Akif Ersoy University

Written by Ashley Coe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ancient-origins.net/news-history-archaeology/kibrya-fountain-0017733 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos