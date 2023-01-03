A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California, causing outages and damage





FILE PHOTO: Construction crews repair public facilities damaged by an earthquake in Ferndale in Humboldt County, California, US, on December 21, 2022. A 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, killing two people Eleven others were injured and tens of thousands were left without electricity.

Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

An earthquake hit Northern California on Sunday for the second time in less than two weeks, officials said, causing power outages and damage.

The New Year’s Day earthquake had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck about 9 miles southeast of Rio Del in Humboldt County just after 10:30 a.m. local time (1:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.

Home damage was reported in the city of Rio del Humboldt County, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said, while half of the city’s residents were without power Sunday and about 30% without water. She said restoration efforts are underway.

As of early Monday, only a handful of utility customers appeared to have been affected by the county’s outage, according to online outage tracker PowerOutage.us.

The sheriff’s office did not report any earthquake-related injuries.

She said that there is no tsunami risk as a result of the earthquake.

As a precaution, the California Department of Transportation has temporarily closed State Route 211 at Fernbridge Road to conduct safety inspections, the sheriff’s office said, warning of traffic delays.

The quake comes days after a 6.4-magnitude quake hit the region on December 20, killing two people and injuring at least 12 others, while leaving thousands in the dark.

Two people, ages 72 and 83, died in medical emergencies after the December earthquake, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal told reporters earlier. He said that emergency responders were unable to get them to the appropriate facility in time.

Honsal said Rio Del, which has a population of nearly 3,300, was among the communities hardest hit by the quake and the dozens of aftershocks that followed.

