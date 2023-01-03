Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Northern California





(Reuters) – A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km southeast of Rio Del, California, an area still recovering from last month’s powerful earthquake.

The US Geological Survey said Sunday that the latest quake occurred at a depth of 27.8 kilometers.

The California Department of Transportation said in a Twitter post that State Route 211 in Fernbridge was closed while safety inspections were being conducted on the bridge after the quake.

That same area of ​​California, located in Humboldt County, was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on December 20th, collapsing homes and roads, ripping utility lines, and leaving thousands of residents without running water and electricity.

In the previous earthquake, at least 12 people were injured, and two more died in medical emergencies that occurred during or immediately after the quake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office.

The area is known for relatively frequent seismic activity, although the 6.4-magnitude earthquake caused more disruption than usual in the largely rural area known for its redwood forests, local seafood, lumber industry, and dairy farms.

In addition to the ground shaking, Northern California was also hit by torrential rains that caused severe flooding, flooding roads and forcing evacuations in certain areas just as residents prepared to ring in the new year.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Maria Kasbani in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Josie Kao)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.saltwire.com/atlantic-canada/news/world/magnitude-54-earthquake-strikes-near-californias-rio-dell-region-usgs-100810303/

