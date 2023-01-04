Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours are shaking nerves in northern Utah





Map: USGS

KASHI COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gebhardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of people in northern Utah.

The four small quakes were centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan.

The first quake struck on Monday at 6:27 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.6 according to the US Geological Survey.

A second earthquake occurred Monday night at 10:50 p.m. with a magnitude of 2.9, slightly stronger.

The US Geological Survey said that the third quake occurred in the same area about 4 hours later, at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday and was recorded with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale.

Forty-five minutes later, at 3:23 a.m., a fourth, weaker, small earthquake struck the area, according to a post on the University of Utah Seismograph Stations website. Microquakes are seismic events of low intensity, usually non-twisting, with a magnitude of 2.0 or less.

Map: USGS/Gephardt Daily

Hundreds of people reported feeling the earthquakes, and while there were no reports of major damage or injuries, it was clear that these seismic events had people on edge.

“Holy crap, seriously! I have never felt an earthquake in my life until this morning when it woke me up from my sleep and now this earthquake! 2 in 1 day?,” one Facebook user wrote after Monday night’s quake. like that?”

“Yeah. We thought Semi ran into our house!,” another Facebook user replied.

“I may be going crazy with anxiety right now, but I seriously feel like I can still feel the earth shaking a little bit and shifting a bit,” another social media user wrote.

Utahns have the right to be fickle, especially those who live near the 240-mile Wasatch Fault that stretches from southern Idaho to central Utah.

The severity of the earthquake threat posed to the state was driven home on Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck three miles outside of Magna. While there were no deaths or serious injuries, damages from the upsetting event were estimated at $48 million.

Since the 2020 earthquake, the U of U Seismograph stations have reported more than 2,700 related aftershocks.

Despite the concern, a woman who lives in Amalga had a good sense of humor in her Facebook post. “I wondered if it was an earthquake! Taylor and I woke up dead asleep soundly asleep lol! I thought a tractor hit my house or something. He should have seen us walking around the house trying to figure out what happened.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gephardtdaily.com/local/four-earthquakes-in-less-than-24-hours-rattle-nerves-in-northern-utah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos