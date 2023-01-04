‘Quite uncommon’ – expert on the 50-year gap since the magnitude 5.1 earthquake like today shook Waikato and Auckland





CCTV footage shows the moment a 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit Waikato just after 5.30am. video / provider

It’s been 50 years since a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck a fault line near Te Aroha, Waikato, shaking thousands of people this morning – including as far away as Auckland.

GNS seismologist Dr Jane Andrews described the 5.1-magnitude earthquake that struck 5km south of Te Aroha, at a depth of 7km, at 5.30am, as “quite uncommon”.

Reports of tremors flooded the internet early this morning from Kiwi as far afield as Tauranga, Hamilton, Cambridge and Boukeko.

A subsequent 3.9 earthquake struck Waikato and the Bay of Plenty at 11.29 am today as a follow-up to the 5.1 Te Aroha earthquake.

Advertise with NZME.

“It’s not an area where we get a lot of earthquakes but it’s part of the Hauraki Rift,” Andrews said.

“It’s near the Kerepehi fault, so it’s a known, planned fault, and we’ve had activity in the past that we’ve recorded, but it’s not a particularly active area.”

Andrews provided some context on how rare moderate to large earthquakes occur in the Kerepehi fault that gives rise to the Firth of Thames and Hauraki Plains.

Advertise with NZME.

“I can give you some numbers. So we’ve only had five earthquakes larger than magnitude 3 in this region in the last 10 years,” Andrews said.

“So they’re quite uncommon. But there were 4.9s back in 1972. So we have these 5-magnitude earthquakes happen. Very rare.”

Andrews explained that the other earthquakes that have struck New Zealand’s North Island in recent months — a 4.1-magnitude earthquake in southern Taranaki on December 26 and a 5.7-magnitude earthquake southwest of Taupo on November 30 — were not related to the Te Aroha noise this morning.

“There was a 3.9 precursor tremor, for the Te Aroha earthquake, on December 29 – so that would be down to the 5.1 that we had this morning,” Andrews said.

“So those are connected but to everything else in the broader New Zealand Pacific region, it’s not connected. It’s just a very active area.”

Advertise with NZME.

Speaking to the Herald earlier this morning, Andrews predicted a possible aftershock like the magnitude 3.9 earthquake that hit the Waikato and Bay of Plenty at 11.29am today.

The most likely scenario is that it will be a few aftershocks and those that diminish over time. There is a small chance that we will see a larger earthquake after 5.1, but the probability of this happening is low and will decrease very quickly with the time of the earthquake.”

The earthquakes are likely to be on the same fault system, as the area was last hit by a strong earthquake in 1972 with the M4.9 Te Aroha earthquake, a reminder that earthquakes can occur anywhere in New Zealand at any time. In the event of a major earthquake: fall, cover and hold. pic.twitter.com/vnuJgo5k9C

— GeoNet (@geonet) January 3, 2023

Andrews said that if another moderate to large earthquake like today with a magnitude of 5.1 were to occur, it would happen in the coming days, or not at all.

There have now been seven aftershocks of magnitude 2.6 or greater since the initial tremor at 5.30am today.

Gary, a Tauranga resident, told Newstalk ZB it kept rolling for about 20 seconds.

Colin Firth also felt the earthquake in Katcatecate.

Advertise with NZME.

“I fell asleep, and woke up to the whole house trembling.”

She said it was loud, and it lasted for about a minute.

A Papamoa resident said she felt the earthquake at 5.49am and shook the entire house.

Other people have taken to social media and Shelly Wood said, “Yeah, I felt bed-shattering!” While Marama Matparai said “Yeah – wake me up”.

Northern Fire Communications said it had not received any reports of major damage or requests for assistance in the aftermath of the powerful quake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/quite-uncommon-expert-on-the-50-year-gap-since-quake-like-todays-51-magnitude-shook-waikato-and-auckland/SM5REHOFVRFHTIHADVJYDGV6XU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos