TAG-VE statement at the January 3rd meeting on the situation with COVID-19 in China





The Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution (TAG-VE) meets regularly to review the latest scientific evidence on circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2 and advises WHO on whether changes in public health strategies are warranted. TAG-VE met on January 3, 2023 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in mainland China. During the meeting, scientists from the Chinese CDC presented genomic data on what they described as imported as well as locally acquired cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections. For locally acquired infections, the data presented are based on more than 2,000 genomes collected and sequenced as of December 1, 2022. Analysis by the Chinese CDC showed the dominance of Omicron BA.5.2 and BF.7 lineages among locally acquired infections. BA.5.2 and BF.7 together accounted for 97.5% of all local infections according to genomic sequencing. Several other known Omicron substrates were also detected, albeit in low percentages. These variants are known and circulating in other countries, and the Chinese CDC has not reported any new variants at this time. As of January 3, 773 sequences from Mainland China have been submitted to the GISAID EpiCoV database, and the majority (564 sequences) were collected after December 1, 2022. Of these, only 95 were labeled as locally acquired cases, 187 as imported cases, and 261 were not the specified information. Of the locally acquired cases, 95% belong to lineages BA.5.2 or BF.7. This is consistent with the genomes of travelers from China submitted by other countries to the GISAID EpiCoV database. No novel variant or mutation of known significance has been reported in publicly available sequence data. Acknowledging the information shared thus far, TAG-VE reiterates the critical need and importance of additional analysis as well as sharing of sequence data to understand the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and the emergence of worrisome mutations or variants. This should be done regardless of whether the string is assigned a Pango lineage or not. This is best achieved by quickly and regularly storing data in publicly available databases. Maintaining a high level of representative genomic surveillance across China and globally, annotating genomic sequences with relevant clinical and epidemiological metadata, and rapidly sharing such data are pillars of timely global risk assessment. WHO will continue to closely monitor the situation in the People’s Republic of China and globally and urges all countries to continue to be vigilant, monitor and report sequences, as well as conduct independent and comparative analyzes of the different Omicron sublines, including the severity of the disease they cause. At this time, TAG-VE also estimates the rapidly growing share of XBB.1.5 in the United States and other countries. Updated XBB.1.5 risk assessment, beyond the previous one statementit is in progress. TAG-VE meets regularly and continues to evaluate available data on the transmissibility, clinical severity, and immune escape potential of variants, including the potential impact on diagnosis, therapy, and vaccine efficacy in preventing infections and/or severe disease.

