The Cache Valley earthquakes are a reminder of the potential for the Great Utah Earthquake





Logan, Utah – Cache Valley has experienced more than a dozen earthquakes in the space of a few days. They were all centered around the western side of the county.

They are very small earthquakes but they still deserve our attention.

In all, 14 rocked the Cache Valley countryside and served as a reminder that we are likely to witness a major event within the next 50 years somewhere along the Wasatch Front.

The damage can be catastrophic, and we need to be prepared.

“I think I’ve felt like eight so far,” said Benson resident Levi Jensen. “It was kind of wild, the earthquakes just woke me up at night and during the day. We’ve had quite a few.”

Dr. Brady Cox monitored the activity closely. The biggest one was yesterday afternoon (Tuesday). That was a magnitude 3.1 earthquake and that was the earthquake that most people felt,” said Cox.

This is relatively small, said the professor at Utah State University, but it should make us all really think about how prepared we are for a major earthquake.

Memories of the Magna earthquake are still fresh for those whose homes were damaged

Many residents of the Wasatch Front and I-15 sit along a major fault line in Utah.

Cox said, “In fact, there is about a 50% chance that a magnitude 7 earthquake will occur in the next 50 years.”

As a civil engineer, he has traveled to ground zero of major earthquakes around the world. He studied the seismic effect on buildings in Turkey and Haiti. Even first world countries like New Zealand see the devastation. His main interest is buildings of brick or stacked stone that do not contain rebar. “They perform horribly in earthquakes. They are the leading cause of death in earthquakes around the world.”

Utah has about 144,000 of them. There has been a lot of work done to modify major structures such as the Salt Lake City Temple. The temple project is expected to be completed in 2025.

While this is a big job, Cox said we must also see how well prepared we are at home, with food, water and other daily needs.

He said that a neighborhood in New Zealand had been sharing mobile toilets for several months.

You can download the Utah Earthquake Preparedness Handbook here.

