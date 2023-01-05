A rare earthquake in northern Taiwan shocks local residents and is believed to be an explosion Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A rare 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit Yangmei District, Taoyuan on Thursday morning (January 5), confusing local residents into thinking it was an explosion.





The Central Meteorological Bureau said the quake occurred at 8:15 a.m. with the epicenter 17.1 km west-southwest of Taoyuan City Hall, with a shallow focal depth of 5 km.





Taiwan uses an intensity scale from one to seven, which measures the degree to which an earthquake is felt at a particular location. The earthquake intensity was recorded as 2 in Taoyuan City and 1 in Hsinchu City and Hsinchu Province.





Although no injuries or damage were reported, the incident came as a shock to the residents of Taoyuan as localized earthquakes were rare. They took to social media to share how they felt “sinking” along with the high “boom”.





UDN quoted Taoyuan Police’s Yangmei District as saying it had received a report of an explosion that shook an entire building. When the police arrived at the building and interviewed the security guard, they were told that the boom did not come from the building and that everything was fine.





The police deduced that the individual’s report was actually about the earthquake as it was on the news when they questioned the security guard.





Other local residents were quoted as saying in a group that the earthquake was felt as “an underground explosion that caused the building to shake rapidly up and down”. An unnamed Zhongli resident told UDN that they were asleep at the time of the quake and woke up with the impression that China had launched an attack.





The head of the CWB seismological center Chen Kuo-chang (陳國昌) was quoted by the Liberty Times as saying that the quake may be the result of activity in the Hukou Fault, which only experiences an earthquake every 7-10 years on average. Because the fault’s moderate and infrequent earthquakes allow erosion of the terrain at the surface, masking geological evidence, it is difficult to determine the extent of the fault.





Chen added that there should be no aftershocks after Thursday morning’s quake.

