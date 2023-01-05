The earthquake that struck Pakistan today January 4, 2023 came from the seismic region of Punjab





Lahore, Pakistan: Earthquake hits Pakistan. It was noted that the volume is expected to reach 4.3, but the authorities have not yet officially announced it. The earthquake hit several parts of the country, including Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan and adjoining areas. It was reported that people got out of their high-rise offices as soon as they felt the tremors.

4.3 magnitude earthquake

Affected countries: India and Pakistan

19 km from Sheikhupura · 3:04 pm

According to research by Mona Lisa and M. ML 3.8) An earthquake occurred near Sheikhupura on August 08, 2010. The January 4, 2023 earthquake came from the same place, so it is very important to share the information provided by Mona Lisa and Kasim Jan in their research here.

In tectonic terms, this earthquake occurred south of the salt chain in the Punjab Seismic Zone (PSZ), a shallow-focus mesoscale seismic zone characterized by steep dips, slips, and extended faults. The USGS and local observatory show a fault plane heading to EW and dipping 710 North similar to the regular faults reported in the area previously. On the basis of the imposition of the pressure field on the northbound Indian Plate and the nature of the previous earthquake and this one, the Sheikhupura earthquake is one of the internal earthquakes that occur frequently in the PSZ. The location of the event on Bouguer’s gravity maps coincides with a region of high gravity anomalies reflecting igneous infiltration(s) or, more likely, structural disturbances (eg, expansionary fault in the basement.

The earthquake occurred in a region called the Punjab Seismic Zone (PSZ) that extends from the eastern side of the Solomon Range through northern Punjab to Lahore and beyond (Seeber and Armbruster 1979). Because of the proximity of large urban centers, earthquakes in the PSZ, including the Sheikhupura event, require careful studies. The basement is seismically active and is characterized by shallow, medium-level earthquakes caused by the steep slope of slip, slip, and extended faults (Kazmi and Jan 1997) in the PSZ. No prominent surface structures have been reported by ex-workers in this part of the Punjab Plain, except for the EW-trending plain fault, just 25 km south of the Sheikhupura earthquake epicenter, in the PSZ. About 160 km NW in the Salt Range, slip faults have been reported in a northwesterly direction by Seeber and Armbruster (1979) and other workers.

The Northern Punjab Plain lies tectonically to the south of the Salt Range. A PSZ of relatively high seismicity corresponds to a region of high gravity (Duroy et al. 1989; Kadri 1995). From gravity data and mapping of isolated outcrops in the area, it has been hypothesized that the alluvial plain is underlain by a Precambrian basement. [see Kazmi and Jan (1997) for review]. From the Buger anomaly data, Farah et al. (1977) suggested that Sargodha’s high vault lies under the front of the salt range in the west. According to Seeber and Armbruster (1979), earthquakes in northern Pakistan occur over a great depth of the Earth’s crust, with the maximum depth gradually increasing from 35 km in the region where the Precambrian rocks of the Indian Shield outcrop in the Punjab plains to 70 km below the Himalayas Supreme. The new tectonic uplift south of the Himalayan salt range intrusion and frontal thrust represents an outward step of the plate boundary from the main tectonic displacement zone to the Punjab Plain (Yates and Thakur 2008). Based on an analysis of 81 events (1990–1994) of Indian Meteorological Department’s local observatory data, Verma et al. (1995) showed that intra-plate seismicity in the region is caused by northward motion of the Indian Plate. Recent seismic data from local observatories in northern Pakistan indicate activation of upper crustal faults at a shallow level (MonaLisa et al. 2007, 2008; MonaLisa 2009). The location of the Sheikhupura earthquake on the Boguer gravity anomaly map coincides with the high gravity zone, reflecting igneous infiltration(s) or structural disturbances, i.e., natural faulting in the basement. Regional Boguer Anomaly Data for the Punjab Plain by Farah et al. (1977) A horst-like mass emerges from the elevated continental crust extending northwestward with mild depressions.

