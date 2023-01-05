Earthquakes were recorded in Cache County in an unusual event





“Everyone can take this earthquake sequence as a reminder that we need to be prepared,” said Susan Janicki.

Suzanne Janneke studies earthquakes, faults, and especially active faults in the Cache Valley. She retired as a professor in the Department of Geosciences at Utah State University this week, just a day before dozens of Cache County residents reported feeling several small, or micro-quakes. University of Utah seismograph stations have recorded at least 14 of them since Monday, all clustered northwest of Logan Airport. It looks like a so-called “swarm,” Jänecke said, and while it’s fairly uncommon, it’s been recorded in the area before, there was one in Soda Springs, Idaho in 2017. But not in Cache Valley, yet.

“A swarm is when you have a whole series of earthquakes that are similar in size, close together in time and space,” Janicki said.

It is too early to tell where the swarm is at fault or if it is an undetected fault. Yanicki said scientists should know within a few days, after confirming the depths of the quakes.

Locust swarms rarely precede a major earthquake, she said, however, there are exceptions, and Yanicki said the swarm is a reminder to prepare.

“During an earthquake, you have to fall, protect your head and neck, cover and immobilize. So don’t run out of the building,” Yaneki said.

Instead, she added, lie down under a sturdy desk or table, and if that’s not an option, lie down next to something like a sofa or dresser.

“So there will be this triangle between whatever you define that you can lie in and be protected,” said Yanicki.

She said to make a plan for every room or space you might be in when the earthquake hits.

“You won’t be thinking about where you’re going when the shaking starts because you’ve already thought about it because the seconds will make all the difference and you’ll get yourself and your loved ones prepared, protected and covered,” said Jänecke.

Yaneki said that according to the data, there has been a major earthquake in Cache Valley every 2,000 to 3,000 thousand years. The last one occurred about 3,000 to 4,000 years ago.

More information about earthquakes and preparedness: Faults and Earthquakes RFD Janecke – YouTube The Great Utah ShakeOut – Get Ready!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upr.org/utah-news/2023-01-04/earthquakes-recorded-in-cache-county-in-uncommon-event The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos