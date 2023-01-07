Recent earthquakes are a good reminder to make homes safer – Marin Independent Magazine





The new year has arrived and many of us are still trying to figure out what our resolution should be. Maybe you want to walk more, eat healthier, or read more books.

Given the recent devastating magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Humboldt County, and the 3.6 magnitude earthquake that rocked the Bay Area a few days before that, I have a suggestion – resolve to protect your home and family from earthquakes with a seismic retrofit.

Did you know that California has over 500 active faults and most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault? The Greater San Francisco Bay Area sits on top of three major faults and scientists say there is a 72% chance that an earthquake of magnitude 6.7 or greater will occur in the near future.

Of course, the most famous earthquake in the San Francisco Bay Area was in 1906. This 7.9-magnitude earthquake was caused by a rupture of the San Andreas Fault, and it could happen again. The Bay Area is earthquake country, and everyone should protect their homes and families with seismic retrofits, secure heavy items in their homes, and have a contingency plan in place just in case.

Retrofitting, sometimes called seismic retrofit, is the best way to strengthen your home and make it more earthquake-resistant. Retrofits mean a stronger, safer home for you and your family, and can help protect your property and the home you’ve worked so hard for. Learn more about the importance of retrofitting your home at StrengthenMyHouse.com.

Certain types of homes in the Bay Area may be more at risk from an earthquake, such as an older home built on a raised foundation or a home with living space above a garage, as well as a home on a steep hillside.

For example, tall homes built before 1980 are considered to be at a higher risk of earthquake because they were built before modern building codes were in place. The frames of these older homes are often not anchored to their foundations, and the walls around the crawl spaces (fail walls) may lack bracing. These homes can slide or collapse from their foundations during an earthquake, which can be very expensive to repair.

Earthquakes can shake almost anything, even large or heavy objects. What would happen if your whole house suddenly shook for a few minutes? Unlocked items such as furniture can fall, injuring and damaging people and property. In the 1994 Northridge earthquake, most injuries were caused by falling furniture or unsecured objects (according to a study from UCLA). Much of the damage could have been avoided if only simple safety steps had been taken early on.

More than 17,000 Californians have protected their families, homes, and property with a seismic retrofit. But there are still about 1.2 million vulnerable homes in California that haven’t yet undergone seismic retrofitting — yours? Talk to your family about the importance of earthquake preparedness, and resolve to strengthen your home in the new year.

Here are some things you can do right now to protect your home.

• Check out the Resources page on StrenghtenMyHouse.com and educate yourself about earthquake risks in your area before learning how to protect your home and family for the coming year.

• Learn how to turn off the gas or see if you should have an automatic gas shutoff valve that is actuated by strong vibrations.

• Position beds away from windows.

• Support overhead lighting fixtures.

• Securing heavy furniture on studs.

• Support for water heaters with metal straps connected with screws.

The Bay Area is prone to earthquakes, but there are steps you can take to strengthen your property. Although seismic retrofit does not guarantee that your home will not be damaged, it can make your home stronger and more earthquake-resistant.

With all the madness in the world today, people understand more than ever that a strong and safe home is the best way to protect and take care of our family. This year, resolve to refresh your home.

May we all have a safe and happy 2023.

Glenn Pomeroy is the CEO of the Sacramento-based California Earthquake Service.

