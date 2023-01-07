Earthquake hits Indonesia’s most densely populated island





On the afternoon of Monday, November 21, 2022, an earthquake struck the most populous island in Indonesia. The epicenter of the 5.6-magnitude quake was in Cianjur Regency in West Java, killing more than 300 people, injuring thousands, displacing more than 73,000 people and damaging and destroying about 62,000 housing units, according to the United Nations.

In the immediate aftermath, frequent strong aftershocks hampered relief efforts and caused further damage to buildings in the area. Emergency workers scrambled to search for people trapped under the rubble, but hospitals were badly damaged and lost electricity, hampering rescue efforts. Many of the victims were children because they were attending collapsed schools. Mercy Corps Indonesia’s response team provided rapid emergency support to communities in Cianjur who were in desperate need of food, water and shelter.

In Ciwalen village, Warungkondang, where homes were badly damaged, Mercy Corps has distributed 100 kitchen kits and blankets, 50 shelter kits, and continues to work with local officials and organizations to extend support to more communities to meet basic needs. The Mercy Corps team coordinates access to clean water, such as setting up a water point in the village of Cijedil for community members to wash dishes, clothes and bathe children, which helps reduce waterborne diseases.

“By conducting a needs analysis so that it is right on target, we will distribute aid as soon as possible to vulnerable families affected by the Cianjur earthquake,” said Ade Soekadis, Executive Director of Mercy Corps Indonesia. “Clean water and meeting food needs are difficult during a disaster. We hope that what we are doing will help affected communities meet their needs and contribute to the economy of the surrounding area.”

Cianjur is one of the areas most at risk of natural disasters in Indonesia, according to the Indonesia Disaster Risk Index. The area is prone to landslides as it is an agricultural area with a mountainous terrain. Because of its geographical location along the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia has experienced hundreds of natural disasters including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and floods.

Just two weeks after the devastating earthquake, on the other end of the island, Mount Semeru erupted and covered nearby villages with volcanic ash. Nearly 2,000 people have been displaced, with no injuries reported, according to the United Nations one year ago. As of today, the previous deadly eruption of Mount Semeru has displaced thousands, injured thousands, and killed nearly 60 people. Mercy Corps Indonesia’s response team provided emergency support to hundreds of families to recover and rebuild in the aftermath of the 2021 disaster.

Mercy Corps has worked in Indonesia for more than 20 years, and its Indonesian Response Team has provided emergency and long-term support to communities in the aftermath of recent natural disasters, including the 2018 Sulawesi earthquake and the 2016 Aceh earthquake. The Indonesian Response Team has extensive experience providing critical support during emergency situations. Emergencies, communicating with people and communities to meet their immediate needs.

