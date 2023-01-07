BMKG identifies 4 districts included in the Cianjur earthquake risk area





TEMPO.CO, BANDUNG – The Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG) has published an official recommendation on the Cugenang Fault earthquake risk area to the Cianjur Regency Government. Teguh Rahayu, chief of geophysics station in Bandung BMKG, said the local government will implement all policies and strategic plans related to the Cianjur earthquake.

“We, BMKG, will continue to support the Cianjur government if needed,” Rahayu said on Friday, January 6, 2023.

According to Rahayu, the recommendation was delivered on December 22, 2022, including a map of the danger area at a scale of 1:35,000 which contains three areas with three different color codes, namely red, orange and yellow.

In the middle of the map image, the Cugenang Fault line runs in the form of red dots heading northwest-southeast from the epicenter of the magnitude 5.6 earthquake that occurred on November 21, 2022.

In the map description, the red area is a restricted area, the orange area is a restricted area, and the yellow area is a conditional area. “The area of ​​the red zone is 2.63 square kilometres,” Rahayu said.

She explained that the red zone includes an area with Kujinang fault boundaries up to 10 meters high, earthquake-affected areas that were severely damaged, areas that experienced landslides following the November earthquake, “and areas where landslides are possible in the future if an earthquake repeats in The same place because of the Kujinang fault.”

BMKG strongly proposes to vacate the restricted area, which means that residential areas are prohibited. It is spread over four points, starting from the epicenter in Kojinang district, parts of Sarambad village and along the borders of Segedil village and Siburium village. Area priority may be given to green open spaces, monuments, or protected areas.

Meanwhile, the no-man’s-land or orange zone, located 10 meters to 1 kilometer from the Kujinang fault boundary, is moderately prone to landslides.

This area can contain earthquake-resistant and liquefaction-resistant buildings. However, important and high-risk facilities such as multi-storey hospitals and schools, energy facilities such as oil refineries, and similar facilities are prohibited.

The conditional area coded in yellow is an area located more than 1 km from the Cugenang fault and at medium to low risk for deformation and earthquakes. BMKG recommends the construction of earthquake-resistant and anti-liquefaction buildings in the region.

Anwar Al-Susoudi (contributor)

Click here for the latest news updates from Tempo at Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1676673/bmkg-marks-4-areas-included-in-cianjur-earthquake-hazard-zone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos