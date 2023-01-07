Seismic resistance completed on the Golden Gate Bridge





North Bay commuters received a $400 million gift from the US Department of Transportation over the holidays. This is how much money the federal government will contribute towards completing the seismic upgrades on the Golden Gate Bridge. However, even if this gift is a cause for celebration, the constant quarrel over the suicide barriers on the bridge spoils the mood.

Recent earthquakes along the northern coast were a terrifying reminder that the next big earthquake could strike the region at any time. When it happens — not an “if” — the Golden Gate Bridge isn’t ready. If the bridge fails, as part of the Bay Bridge did in the 1989 earthquake, the important transportation link will be severed at a time when the area will be in full recovery mode. Emergency supplies, services and desperate populations will have to find longer, alternative routes.

The immediate consequences of the earthquake would only be the beginning of the problems if the bridge collapsed. About 40 million vehicles cross the Golden Gate Bridge annually. If major repairs or replacement are required after an earthquake, it will upend travel around the region for years.

And no one should ignore the sentimental value of an international icon. The Golden Gate Bridge is known all over the world. His loss would be a severe blow to the morale of the region amid the devastation.

Plans have been in the works for 25 years to modify the bridge so that it can stand an earthquake on par with the 1906 earthquake – with a magnitude of 8.3. Several upgrades were completed early on, but work stalled after 2014 with final upgrades to the range and two main towers yet to be completed. To a large extent this was due to a lack of funding. The estimated remaining cost to complete the project is $879 million.

The $400 million federal grant should reinvigorate the project. The money will come from the Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program, which is part of the bipartisan 2021 infrastructure bill approved by Congress.

It’s not all the money needed, less than half, but it’s a sign that the federal government understands the importance of protecting the Golden Gate Bridge. Some of the remaining money may come from fees. The state will also participate. It is necessary for the leaders to find the rest so that the project can be completed as soon as possible.

In order to better sell the project, it is better for bridge leaders to end their dispute with contractors who are building a suicide prevention network on the bridge. This project is years behind schedule and could end up costing more than twice its original $142 million price partly due to delays and partly to unforeseen challenges. Duking in court with the contractors over changes isn’t a good look. Perhaps mediation or arbitration can reach an amicable settlement more quickly.

The Golden Gate Bridge is a prolific site for suicides. It is impossible to make an exact count, but since the bridge opened in 1937, it is believed that more than 1,800 people have killed themselves there. Each year of delay in installing the nets will allow time for twenty or more to jump.

The cost of retrofitting a decades-old suspension bridge is high. And the cost of replacing them after an earthquake will be much higher.

You may send letters to the editor at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/opinion/pd-editorial-finish-earthquake-proofing-the-golden-gate-bridge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos