Fact-finding: UFO in Pakistan? Nope, it’s just a streetlight in a thick haze — and some Photoshop

New Delhi, Updated: Jan 6, 2023 23:01 IST

The UFO in the photo has been edited

By The Fact-Checking Desk: Every now and then, we come across half-baked stories of unidentified flying objects, also known as UFOs, being spotted in different corners of the world. Why should Pakistan be different? A few days after we entered the year 2022, many shared a picture of a supposed UFO, seen in Lahore, Pakistan.

A Twitter user who shared the photo wrote, “UFO spotted in Lahore, I recieved this pic. About #earthquake, a friend messaged me saying he saw a UFO at the time of the earthquake. This pic last night.. the source is legit.” Earthquakes were felt in Lahore and several cities on the Pakistani side of Punjab on January 4, 2023. The epicenter of the magnitude 4.1 earthquake was recorded 34 km west of Lahore and 12 km west of Sheikhupura.

Archived copies of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.

AFWA found that the viral photo of a UFO had been edited. An image of a street lamp in Lahore has been modified to look like a UFO.

AFWA probe

A reverse viral image search led us to a similar image, but without any visible foreign objects in it. A Twitter user, Asad, posted this photo on January 3. According to the photo’s caption, “Smog/haze in Lahore at 5:57pm, today.” An archived copy of this tweet can be seen here.

To get to the heart of the matter, AFWA contacted Asad. When we asked him about the details of this photo, Asad said that the photo was taken by his Samsung Galaxy A53 phone. He said this photo was taken at Abdullah Haroon Road, Lake City, Lahore, at 5:57 pm on January 3. He added that he had no idea why people would use his photo to show UFOs in Pakistan.

Here is the comparison between the viral photo and the original photo.

He also mailed us the original copy of the photo. Then we extracted the Exif data of the image and found that the image was taken on January 3, 2023 at 6:01 pm. The time, date and name of the mobile phone manufacturer also confirmed the details he provided.

Then we searched the Internet to find news about UFOs spotted in Lahore, Pakistan. We found no such news reports that could corroborate the claim.

Hence, the viral tweet about a UFO seen in Lahore is clearly untrue. The image has been edited.

(Written by Ashish Kumar and Vikas Bhaduria)

