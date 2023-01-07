Experts warn that the 4.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the island of Lesvos may not be the main event





Greek seismologists have warned that the 4.9-magnitude earthquake that shook the island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean Sea early Saturday morning, causing rock falls and minor damage to old houses, may not be the main event.

“We have to be a little careful because the fault that caused today’s earthquakes is close to the larger Agia Paraskevi fault that runs across the island from one end to the other,” Professor of Seismology and Director of the Athens Geodynamic Institute Akis Tslintis told the official news agency AMNA.

“We are not 100% sure that this is the main earthquake and at the moment it is difficult to claim such a thing.”

This view was shared by seismologist Gerasimos Papadopoulos who told ANT1 that “it is too early to assess whether the magnitude 4.9 earthquake is the main one”.

He added, “An earthquake is a dynamic phenomenon, and each smaller shaking that is added helps us assess the situation.”

The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, the largest of which struck around 9 a.m. and measured 4.6 on the Richter scale, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

In addition to rockslides from the slopes of the surrounding mountains, minor damage was reported to homes in the villages of Belopi and Molyvos, as well as to the road network in the area. The church of Agia Triada in the village of Stepsi also sustained minor damage.

The Mayor of Western Lesvos, Taxiarchis Verros, said that Greece’s Earthquake Risk Assessment Committee will meet in the next few hours to discuss the earthquake and issue further information.

Seismologist Gerasimos Choliaras said, in a comment on social media, that the epicenter and the minor one that followed them are not related to the 6.1-magnitude undersea earthquake recorded on June 12, 2017 south of Lesvos and a strong seismic sequence that claimed the life of a woman. More than 800 people have been displaced.

The event of 2017, which was also felt in Turkey, caused severe damage mainly in the southern parts of the island.

