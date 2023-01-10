‘Everything was banging and shaking’: 7.6-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia rattles Darwin | Northern Territory





Darwin residents and many in the Top End have reported “violent” shaking of their homes after they were awakened by a powerful earthquake off Indonesia.

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck under the sea near the Indonesian islands of Tanimbar, east of Timor-Leste, early Tuesday, with its epicenter at a depth of about 90 km.

It was felt hundreds of kilometers away, particularly in Darwin.

Australia’s Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt, told the ABC he had not heard any reports of damage in the Northern Territory capital or anywhere else in the Top End.

The Australian Joint Tsunami Warning Center has assessed that there is no tsunami risk on the Australian mainland, islands or Australian territories.

Darwin resident Tracy Videl said she feared her house might topple over because of the “violent” shaking.

“Everything was banging and rattling, the doors were rattling, I thought the house was going to collapse,” she said.

She was literally the strongest [earthquake] felt before. Dogs were barking in the street and it lasted for about two and a half minutes.”

Amy Hetherington moved to Darwin 10 years ago and said this was the biggest earthquake she had ever felt there.

“We’re in a two-story house so you can feel the place rocking,” she said. “My husband and I got up and looked at the things on the shelves and the pictures, afraid they might fall off. But really, very lucky.”

Former Olympian and Senator Nova Perez called the experience “terrible”. “The whole house shook like crazy and pictures fell off the walls!” Posted on Twitter.

Northern Territory Premier Natasha Phyllis warned Tritorians to prepare for aftershocks.

“I suspect a few of us will need a coffee (or four) to go later this morning after that trauma,” Files said on social media.

More than 2,600 people in northern Australia reported feeling the earthquake to Geoscience Australia.

It was felt from Nhulunbuy in the northeastern Arnhem Land all the way to Tennant Creek in the central NT, which senior seismologist Tanja Pejic called “very significant”.

“It is very likely that we will see aftershocks along those magnitudes of maybe five or larger that we may still feel, although I suspect it will not be felt as widely as a 7.6-magnitude earthquake,” Pejic said.

She said that anyone caught in an earthquake should fall to the ground, cover their head with their hands, crawl under a shelter, such as a table, and hold on until the shaking stops.

