Indonesia’s BMKG issues tsunami warning after 7.9M earthquake in Maluku





TEMPO.CO, JAKARTA – A tsunami warning has been issued following a powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Maluku in the early hours of today, January 10, 2023, at 00:47 West Indonesia Time (WIB).

The northern coast of southwest Maluku experienced a tectonic earthquake that has been updated to 7.5 magnitude, said the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics (BMKG), Head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Centre, Daryono.

The epicenter was at 7.37 degrees south latitude and 130.23 degrees east longitude, or in the sea, 136 km northwest-southeast of Maluku, at a depth of 130 km.

“By reviewing the epicenter and its low epicenter, the earthquake was moderate due to submersion activity in the Banda Sea,” said Dariono, adding that it has a thrust fault mechanism.

Hundreds of people reported feeling the strong earthquake through the agency’s social media. The shaking has reportedly reached Timika, Merok and East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

The BMKG confirmed that tremor was felt in Saumlaki with a V Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale (MMI) intensity. The fifth level means that it is felt by almost everyone, many awakened and unsettled things are turned over, and pendulum clocks may stop.

The shake was also felt in Dubbo and Teacore at IV MMI strength; at Sorong, Kimana, Alor, Waingapo, Weijilo and Limbata with III-IV strength; in Merauke, Nabire, Tanah Merah, Wamena, Bakunase, Kolhua, Sabu, Rote, Ende, South Amarasi and Kupang with II-III MMI intensity; As well as in Ambon and Peru with a density II MMI.

The Tsunami Alert Siaga (Watch) has been issued for Central Maluku, Southeast Maluku Islands, Southeast Maluku Yamdina Island, and Ambon City; and on alert in Southeast Maluku, Eastern Seram, Western Seram, Buru, Wakatobi, Kendari Watulumango Island, Kendari Islands, South Konawe, Kendari City, and Kendari.

As of 02:37 WIB, BMKG has detected three aftershocks of magnitude 5.5, 4.8, and 4.5.

Thus Daryono asked the people to stay calm and not be affected by groundless issues and to avoid the cracked or damaged buildings due to the strong earthquake.

