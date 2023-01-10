A 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia and north Australia is affected





A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia, affecting the Northern Territory of Australia. Photo/Geoservices Australia

Darwin and other parts of Australia’s Top End have been hit by a major earthquake in Indonesia.

Many locals said it was the strongest earthquake they had felt in years.

“That earthquake was so scary! The whole house shook like crazy and pictures fell off the walls!” Former Olympian and Senator Nova Perez tweeted.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake was detected in the Arafura Sea, 308 kilometers from the city of Tual in the Tanimbar Islands in the Maluku region of the country.

Advertise with NZME.

The US Geological Survey said it erupted at a depth of 91 kilometers below sea level.

It reached 3.17 am local time (4.47 am EST).

7.5 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia shakes the awake residents of Darwin. Felt all the way to Katherine and Kununora. The strongest I’ve ever felt in Darwin 😳 #earthquake

— Kathleen Gazzola (@kathleengazzola) January 9, 2023

Besides Indonesia and Australia, the earthquake also hit East Timor.

Advertise with NZME.

Impressive that over 2000 reports have been submitted to @GeoscienceAus regarding this #earthquake in #darwin at 330am onwards!! Shows you the scale of the event. It also felt as south as Tennant Creek and as far south as the Kimberley. pic.twitter.com/2YpngjOkIb

— Karl Linders (@KLijnders) January 9, 2023

It was reportedly felt as far south as Tennant Creek and the southern Kimberley region of Western Australia.

The Met Office said there was no danger of a tsunami in Australia. However, the Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning for the Tanimbar Islands.

However, Darwin residents reported feeling the tremor as early as Tuesday morning.

Someone said on social media: “This was (the strongest) earthquake I’ve felt since I was in Darwin.”

NT News reporter Annabel Bowles posted a video from her apartment as the quake was progressing, with the tremor clearly audible.

Advertise with NZME.

7.6 on the Richter scale # Earthquake in the Banda Sea in Indonesia undoubtedly felt in Darwin! Dozens of people ran out of their apartments here in Nightcliff. MustafaHosny Oh God, Amen

– Annabel Bowles (@annabel_bowles) January 9, 2023

It was the “strongest thing I’ve ever felt in my entire life in Darwin”, said Kathleen Jazzola, Channel Nine’s chief of staff in Darwin.

Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services posted on Facebook asking if everyone was okay and giving advice on what to do after an earthquake.

Residents responded saying that the fearful quake was the biggest they had felt in many years.

“Has anyone else heard the roar? The first time I heard it during one,” wrote one man from Darwin.

“The strongest earthquake I’ve ever felt in Darwin. My tall house in Rapid Creek shuddered, the floor shook and furniture moved. It was so scary,” said another Darwin resident.

“I heard the rattling of the door, he jumped out of bed, ran to the fishbowl to stop it from swinging. I was gone for a long time, the strongest I’ve felt since the big bang that hit Newcastle NSW in the ’80s,” added one woman.

Advertise with NZME.

Those who lived in the apartments felt it worse.

“It was a 30-level experience here in the CBD and not fun,” said one woman.

Another said: “On the fourth floor of a hotel in Darwin, yeah, this earthquake freaked me out for how long it lasted.”

“We are on the 6th floor and it was so scary!!!” Books III.

Some people said they felt the movement for five minutes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/major-76-magnitude-earthquake-hits-indonesia-with-northern-australia-affected/O3MJ3VBFYZEE5JSJ53N6NZ6CA4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos