A strong earthquake hits Indonesia, damaging dozens of buildings





Officials in Indonesia said more than a dozen buildings were damaged in Tuesday’s quake. Photo courtesy of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency

Jan. 9 (UPI) – A powerful earthquake struck deep seas in Indonesia early Tuesday, damaging more than a dozen buildings and causing residents to run out into the streets in panic, officials said.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that the 7.5-magnitude quake occurred at 2:47 a.m. WIB at a depth of 80 miles in the Banda Sea, 80 miles northwest of the southern Tanimbar Islands.

As many as 15 structures on the Tanimbar Islands, located east of East Timor, were damaged including one severely and three moderately with the rest still being assessed, according to officials who said at least one person was injured.

The National Disaster Management Agency said residents of the Tanimbar Islands felt the shock of the quake for up to 5 seconds, which sent people out of their homes into the streets.

She added that aftershocks of 5.5 degrees were reported after about 20 minutes, adding that there was no danger of a tsunami.

The Australian Joint Tsunami Warning Center confirmed that there is no threat of a tsunami.

Geoscience Australia said more than 2,800 people in northern Australia felt the shock despite being more than 370 miles away.

Former Australian Olympian and Senator Nova Pires reported feeling the quake in Darwin, writing on Twitter that the quake “was terrifyingly scary”.

“The whole house shook like crazy and pictures fell off the walls!” she tweeted.

Similarly, Australian singer Vasey wrote that her shaking woke her up.

“I have never had an earthquake that lasted so long and felt so powerful,” she wrote on Twitter, noting that it had caused her to run out of her house. “It was kind of scary.”

Northern Territory Premier Natasha Phyllis called on residents of northern Australia to be careful of aftershocks.

“Suspected a few of us would need a coffee (or four) to go later this morning after that trauma,” she said on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2023/01/09/indonesia-strong-earthquake-houses-damaged/4541673320661/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos