“Was that an earthquake?” North Jersey asks





“what was that?” was the question that shook a large swath of North Jersey and upstate New York early Wednesday afternoon.

detonating a mine? sonic boom? Seneca rifles?

Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or “earthquake-like event” stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex to as far east as Palisades in the Alps beginning at 12:52 p.m. 11 January.

There have been similar calls in several southern New York counties, as well as in the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

All of them are mainly located in the Ramapo fault line area. The longest and oldest in the northeast—at 185 miles and 200 million years old—starts in Pennsylvania and winds through northeastern Hunterdon, Somerset, Morris, Passaic, and Bergen counties before reaching Westchester.

See: Unconfirmed Earthquake (VolcanoDiscovery.com)

Missionaries in various North Jersey towns sent out calls from concerned residents and merchants on Wednesday. However, there were no complaints of damage anywhere, according to the police.

The USGS did not report any events in the area during the day.

The boom was quick and short. But she made an impression.

“It feels like an earthquake,” wrote Emerson’s Kim Griggs, while social media itself erupted in posts and comments.

“I felt like something very heavy fell and fell to the ground,” said Ed Boetti of Emerson.

“It looked like a tree had fallen on the house,” said Tom Desmond of Washington Township.

“There is no evidence of what it was,” replied Lisa Schrader-Clark of Paramus. “Scared the crap out of my dog. It shook my house.”

“I was sure I was going to hear the siren and was surprised I didn’t,” Elaine Kempton added.

Although police in the Morris County town of Jefferson had earlier warned that Mount Quarry would erupt on Wednesday, seismologists said there would be no potential contact.

“Even massive amounts of explosives never cause small earthquakes,” reports the USGS report.

This did not stop people from wondering.

Daily Voice readers have reported hearing and/or feeling boom in, among other locations, Allendale, Bergenfield, Clifton, Dumont, Demarest, Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Hackensack, Harrington Park, Ho-Ho-Cos, Hillsdale, Mahwah, Midland Park, Norwood, Auckland, Oradell, Ridgewood, Ringwood, River Valley, South Hackensack, Waldwick, West Milford, Westwood, Woodcliffe Lake.

“She almost looked like she had something. Scared my cats,” Alicia White of Waldwick wrote.

Jay Bird showed that “NASA was expecting an uncontrolled entry of a satellite, but that was Monday.”

“I heard a loud noise and a strange sensation,” wrote Jane Farrelly of Maywood. “Think of something that blew up [the] Petrol station [the] corner.”

TJ Sullivan of Saddle Brook was among those whose feedback I enjoyed.

“Everyone is talking about it… and no one knows what it was,” he wrote.

Leave it to the experts to dump cold water on your workout. According to the USGS: “Reports of unidentified ‘booms’ have appeared from various places around the world for hundreds of years, and while many ‘boom stories’ remain a mystery, others have been explained. Most booms people hear about or experience result from Boom booms may be caused by human activity, such as an explosion, a large vehicle passing by, nearby construction, or sometimes a sonic boom, but there have been numerous reports of booms that cannot be explained by man-made sources.Some of these booms are linked to a variety of exciting natural phenomena Interesting, including earthquakes.

Any answers? ideas? Write to Jerry DeMarco at (201) 943-2794. Or email: [email protected] or PM: facebook.com/gerardjerrydemarco

