Tonga: A year after the earthquake and tsunami, homes are being rebuilt





NUKUALAFA/SUVA, January 13, 2023 – A year after the devastating earthquake and tsunami cut off Tonga from the rest of the world, homes are being rebuilt for more than 200 displaced families.

The complex process of rebuilding shattered communities, devastated from the triple disasters of the volcano, its resulting tsunami and then the first wave of the COVID pandemic, involved cleaning up water supplies polluted by ash, re-establishing lost livelihoods and providing cash assistance to people with disabilities and those displaced from their damaged homes.

The Tonga Red Cross Society is working with a variety of partners – including the Tongan government to support displaced families, and some – a year later are still seeking shelter with families, friends and in church halls.

The Secretary-General of the Tonga Red Cross Society, Sioni Taumofolao, said:

“The disaster continues to make itself felt in the lives of all of us in Tonga, particularly in the outer islands, as it has flattened communities and destroyed fragile livelihoods.

“We must continue to strengthen our efforts to help the most vulnerable among us, many of whom are still homeless.

“Working alongside our Red Cross partners, we are determined to stand with the most affected communities as they embark on the long process of rebuilding their lives.”

The Tonga Red Cross is distributing cash vouchers to help the most affected families in both Tongatapu and the outer island groups of Ha’apai and ‘Eua. The teams also work with a variety of stakeholder groups to help people with disabilities, including families and students at the Ofa Tui Moe Amanaki Disability School.

In an innovative pilot project for the Tonga Red Cross working alongside the government and the Nomuka community, the cash-for-work project saw the provision of equipment and financial support to help community members clean up debris from a freshwater lagoon. Prioritizing access to clean and safe drinking water, the Red Cross has also implemented a number of water projects, including the installation of water filters in affected communities.

The Tonga Red Cross is also providing much needed psychological first aid training and as a result – only now, one year later, are people talking more freely about the events of that day and revealing some of the trauma they felt and how they coped.

IFRC Head of Pacific Office Katie Greenwood said:

A disaster of this magnitude requires coordinated efforts between local, national and international actors. Our Red Cross partners have been an important part of this, coordinating closely with response and recovery efforts at the community level.

“Given the scale of this disaster, it will take some time to rebuild and get things back to normal. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will be there with the Tongan Red Cross every step of the way.”

For more information or to arrange an informational interview, contact:

In Suva: Soneel Ram, +679 9983688, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ifrc.org/press-release/tonga-one-year-earthquake-and-tsunami-homes-being-rebuilt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos