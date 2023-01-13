The Taliban’s ban on women working for NGOs has affected vital aid to Afghans





Last June, a team of female doctors and nurses drove six hours through mountains, dry riverbeds and unpaved roads to reach victims of the devastating earthquake that had just struck eastern Afghanistan, killing more than 1,000 people.

Key points: The Taliban banned women from working for NGOs last month, agencies providing food and health services closed due to the ban, and some warned the move would lead to widespread health problems and starvation.

When they got there, the day after the earthquake, they found that the men had been treated, but the women had not.

In the deeply conservative Afghan society, women stayed inside their tents, unable to go out to get medical and other assistance because there were no female aid workers.

“The women are still covered in blood,” said Sameera Syed Rahman of International Rescue.

It was only after she met local elders to tell them of the arrival of a women’s medical team that the women went outside for treatment.

“This is not just an emergency situation; in many parts of the country, women are not going out to get help,” she said.

It is an example of how important female workers are to humanitarian operations in Afghanistan – and shows the impact it will feel after the Taliban last month banned Afghan women from working for NGOs, said Ms. Syed Rahman.

The ban, announced on December 24, has forced 11 major international aid organizations along with some smaller organizations to suspend operations entirely, saying they cannot function without their female workers.

Aid agencies warn that hundreds of thousands have already been affected by the interruption of services, and if the ban continues, the dire and deadly consequences will increase on a larger scale for a population that has suffered from decades of war, deteriorating living conditions and economic hardship.

NGOs keep Afghanistan alive

Aid agencies and NGOs have been working to keep Afghanistan alive since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

The takeover halted international financing, froze currency reserves, and cut off global banking services, collapsing the already fragile economy.

NGOs have stepped in to the breach, providing everything from food to basic services such as health care and education.

Many organizations have reduced their workforce. According to UN Women, a post-ban survey of 151 local and international NGOs found that 14 in each were still fully operational.

UN agencies continued to work – largely to preserve the food lifeline that keeps millions of Afghans out of starvation.

The extent of application and implementation of the ban is not clear. In some places, some women have been able to continue working in the field.

The International Rescue Committee, which has suspended operations, estimates that some 165,000 people lost its health services between December 24 and January 9.

He warned of the increase in deaths and diseases and the burden on the health system in Afghanistan.

The IRC supports more than 100 health facilities including 30 mobile health teams, in some cases providing life-saving assistance to remote areas.

“It’s the only health care some women get,” said Ms. Syed Rahman.

“Parts of Afghanistan still lack hospitals, clinics or other medical facilities. With each passing day, the suspension is having a huge impact on the amount of aid delivered.”

Children at risk of starvation

While the bulk of the food aid continued to flow, important nutrition programs were halted.

Save the Children is among the agencies that suspended their activities entirely on 25 December. As a result, tens of thousands did not receive food support.

Last month, before the ban went into effect, Save the Children helped nearly 30,000 children and nearly 32,000 adults get fed. The suspension also cut off cash transfers to 5,077 families, who received one payment of money in December – money they depend on for food and other supplies.

The numbers of malnourished children are high and growing in Afghanistan, with a 50 percent increase over the past year.

Without the help of NGOs, Save the Children warns, children could be sold into labor or marriage. (AP: Save the Children)

About 1 million children under the age of five are likely to face the most severe form of malnutrition this year, according to United Nations figures.

Nearly half of Afghanistan’s 41 million people are expected to experience acute food insecurity between November 2022 and March 2023, according to the World Food Programme.

“Children’s lives (in Afghanistan) are on hold,” said Kian Salarkia of Save the Children.

“If you don’t get the right kind of food in the first 100 days, it will have a knock-on effect on the rest of your life,” he said.

Salarkiyah said the ban will affect almost everyone in Afghanistan in one way or another. Save the Children’s cash grants helped families feel that they did not have to sell their children into marriage or work. Without this support, more children will be married off or forced to work.

“The ripple effects of this will be massive, which is why we hope to see it reversed as soon as possible,” he said.

AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-12/afghanistan-ngo-women-ban-impact/101850778 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos