Boom – North Jersey earthquake?





No one is quite sure what caused a huge “boom” and rocked the ground in North Jersey this week.

From Bergen to the county of Sussex, it’s described as essentially the same thing: a loud bang or bang followed by a loud roar and the shaking of the ground.

This appears to indicate an earthquake, but the USGS says no seismic activity has been recorded.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in New Jersey, particularly along the Ramapo fault line, which stretches 185 miles from Pennsylvania through New Jersey into New York state.

More than a dozen people have been officially registered by the USGS since 1979.

The largest earthquake occurred recently in 2020. A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Freehold. In 2015, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was recorded.

If it wasn’t an earthquake, what was?

So far, no one has been able to provide an explanation.

A similar mystery was reported in parts of South Jersey on December 5, 2022, near Vineland in Atlantic County.

Dozens of residents reported hearing a loud noise and the ground shaking for several seconds. The USGS said it wasn’t an earthquake.

The military planes were flying about three miles off the Atlantic coast, and the US Navy confirmed that some of these planes were traveling at breakneck speeds.

Acoustic booms can be created when an aircraft breaks the sound barrier. This is what likely caused the noise heard from Ocean to the Cape May counties last month.

In this latest incident, however, there was no indication that military aircraft were flying over the area.

It will remain, for the time being, a mystery.

Eric Scott is the Chief Political Officer and anchor of New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at [email protected]

