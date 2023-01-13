I’m a “time traveler” – “the largest earthquake ever recorded” will strike a major American city in just a matter of months





A time traveler has claimed that the largest earthquake in history will hit the United States for months.

The self-proclaimed human from the far future says there are three dates to keep in mind as we move into the new year.

1

The so-called time traveler made the unsubstantiated claim that the biggest earthquake in history will hit the US in just over two monthsCredit: Getty

The bizarre claims were recently made in TikTok by @ThatOneTimeTraveler account.

The first “major date” the account warned about was September 19, 2022, when a “great day” would “change” the world forever.

However, the second date was more descriptive and made a specific, but wholly unfounded, claim for the future.

According to the unsubstantiated claims of the time traveler, the date of March 25, 2023 will witness the largest recorded earthquake in human history.

A magnitude 9.8 earthquake struck [San] Francisco, California,” the video says.

It is also the largest earthquake ever recorded.”

To date, the largest earthquake yet recorded was on May 22, 1960, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

It reached a record 9.5 magnitude off the coast of southern Chile and created tsunamis that affected Hawaii, Japan and the Philippines.

TikToker has not provided any evidence to support the wild claims of an earthquake in San Francisco.

The final date given by TikToker could bring something more joyful.

On July 12, 2023, the so-called time traveler said that an ancient underwater city containing advanced technology would be discovered.

While the entertaining video garnered 87,000 likes, many users weren’t convinced by the outlandish predictions.

“If you came back from the future, why didn’t you win the lottery?” one person commented.

Another said, “Did this guy ever get a prediction right?” With emoji laughing crying.

“Screenshot and save. Now we are waiting…” wrote one waiting TikToker.

It comes as another TikToker who claimed to be a time traveler released a set of important dates to look out for next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/news/7122156/time-traveler-largest-earthquake-ever-recorded/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos