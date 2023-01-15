Tornado Confirmation in County | Kentucky





Sierra Marling

On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville confirmed that damage from high winds in Madison County that occurred Thursday was from an EF-1 tornado.

Madison County residents were on Friday to survey damage in the county, which was particularly concentrated in the Union City area.

Madison County Emergency Management is asking the public to report any damage from Thursday’s severe weather to the agency at 859-624-4787.

According to some reports to the EMA, the county experienced some significant damage from the storm.

An old barn was destroyed – its roof had been blown 200 yards downwind – and another barn was severely damaged, with the wind blowing off the roofs of two houses. A fence near the Arlington Golf Course was damaged after a tree fell on the guardrail. Many trees were downed by strong winds across the country and crews worked quickly on Thursday to clear the damaged roads.

“EF-1 tornadoes—which stands for Enhanced Fujita Scale—basically that means a tornado could have winds between 86-110mph, and we were about 100mph of peak winds with this tornado,” Jessica Lee, meteorologist Air Force with NWS in Louisville.

According to meteorologist Chris Bailey, the Madison County tornado marked the sixth confirmed hurricane of Thursday’s storms.

In addition to the tornadoes, the NWS also confirmed that a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Thursday east of Burgin, Kentucky. The agency noted that many in Madison County likely did not feel the effects of the quake.

He told me on Thursday that the weather service has yet to assess any damage attributable to the 2.6-magnitude earthquake near Burgen.

Images from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville show four areas that will be surveyed for potential tornado damage, including Madison County.

In Harrodsburg in Mercer County, an NWS survey showed damage consistent with an EF-1 tornado that reached 100 mph. It happened about 9 a.m. to 9:02 a.m. with an approximate course length of 2.25 miles and a width of 75 yards.

Preliminary results from a second survey in Henry County confirmed a tornado near Pleasureville, Lee said, and an additional update on Twitter reported that it was an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph.

There was also initial confirmation of an EF-1 tornado in Boyle County near Danville, with winds of 90 mph.

On Friday, the county saw some moderate snowfall, with the Kentucky Department of Transportation noting that crews were closely monitoring the situation.

Despite the strange weather, Lee assured that “the worst of it was over” and that work would now focus on assessing storm damage.

