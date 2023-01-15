



3.5 magnitude earthquake in Boca district, Izmir

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced that a 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in Izmir. The earthquake, which was felt by the residents of Manisa and Izmir, caused panic in the short term.

According to the information on the Disaster and Emergency Management website, a 3.5-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Buca district of Izmir.

The depth of the earthquake, which occurred at 09.50 am, was measured at 4 km.

The earthquake, which was felt by the residents of Manisa and Izmir, caused panic in the short term, but according to the first estimates, there was no negativity.

Volume: 3.5 (ml) Location: Boca (Izmir) Date: 2023-01-15 Time: 09:50:26 CEST Latitude: 38.343 N Longitude: 27.204 Depth: 4.04 km Details: https://t.co/ [email protected] @trthaber @Anadolu Agency

