Global earthquake report for Monday, January 16, 2023





Tue, Jan 17, 2023 00:24

00:24 AM | Written by: Seismic Monitor

Global earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 in the last 24 hours on January 17, 2023

Summary: 1 earthquake 6.0+, 4 earthquakes 5.0+, 34 earthquakes 4.0+, 115 earthquakes 3.0+, 312 earthquakes 2.0+ (total 466) magnitude 6+: 1 earthquake, 5+: 4 earthquakes, grade 4+: 34 earthquakes, Grade 3+: Earthquakes, Scale 2+: 312 earthquakes No earthquakes of magnitude 7 or higher Total seismic energy rating: 2 x 1014 joules (55.6 GWh, equivalent to 47,879 tons of TNT or 3 atomic bombs!) Know MORE 10 LARGEST EARTHQUAKES IN THE WORLD (Jan 16, 2023) #1: Mag 6.3 Philippine Sea, Japan Mon Jan 16, 2023 1:49 PM (GMT +9) – #2: Mag 5.2 Philippine Sea, 33 km N of Daet, Philippines Tue Jan 17, 2023 5:57 AM (GMT +8) – #3: mag 5.0 22 km S of Gutiaba, Gutiaba Province, Guatemala Sun, Jan 15, 2023 10:47 PM (GMT -6) – #4: Mag 5.0 82km NE of Calama, Alloa Province, Antofagasta, Chile Monday Jan 16, 2023 4:50 AM (GMT -3) No. 5: Mag 5.0 79km W of San Antonio de los Cobres, Los Andes Department, Salta, Argentina Monday, January 16, at 12:47 pm (GMT). -3) – #6: mag 4.9 South Pacific Monday Jan 16, 2023 at 4:15 AM (GMT -6) – #7: mag 4.9 Coral Sea, 91km north of Santo, Luganville, Sanma Province, Vanuatu Monday, Jan 16, 2023 6:12 PM (GMT +11) – #8: mag 4.8 39 miles NW, Anchorage, Alaska, USA Monday Jan 16, 2023 8:43 AM (GMT -9) – #9 : MAG 4.8 Coral Sea, 50km SSE of Lata, Solomon Islands Tue Jan 17 2023 8:30 AM (GMT +11) – #10: MAG 4.7 Arabian Sea, Oman Mon Jan 16 2023 8:25 PM (GMT) . +4) – Earthquake Reported Field #1: mag 4.6 Indian Ocean, 80km S S of Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia – 247 reported Mon Jan 16, 2023 9:10pm (GMT +8) – #2: mag 4.8 39 miles N Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA – 127 Reports Monday Jan 16, 2023 8:43 AM (GMT -9) – No. 3: Mag 2.4 km NW of Singen, Friborg District, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany – Reports Monday 16 Jan 2023 9:46 PM (GMT +1) – #4: Mag 4.4 Qarku i Dibrës, 26km NE of Tirana, Albania – 34 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 7:2 PM (GMT +1) – #5: MA 5.0 22km SW of Gutiaba, Gutiaba Province, Guatemala – 22 reports Sun Jan 15, 2023 10:47 PM (GMT -6) – #6: Mag 4.3 Chittagong, 16 reports Tue, Jan 17, 2023 1:50 AM (GMT) (+5:30) – #7: mag 3.4 9.3km SE of Izmir, Mizoram, India – 16 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 at 3:03AM (GMT +3) – #8: mag 4.3N Pac, 69kmS West San Salvador, El Salvador – 15 reports Monday, Jan 16, 2023 1:18 AM (GMT -6) – #9: MAG 5.2 Philippine Sea, 33km N of Daet, Philippines – 15 reports Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:57 AM (GMT +8) – # 10: mag 3.0 12km SSE of IZMIR, Izmir, Turkey – 11 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 11:34 PM (GMT +3) – #11: mag 4.6 36mi NE of Alaska City, Anchorage, Alaska, USA – 9 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 at 8:43 AM (GMT -9).) – #12: Mag 3.4 Qarko in Debris, 26km NE of Tirana, Albania – 7 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 at 10:39 AM (GMT) +1) – #13: Mag 4.2 N Atlantic, 79km NE Fort-de-France, Martinique – 5 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 11:43 AM (GMT -4) – #14: Mag 3.0 Izmir, 16 km north of Kusadasi, Aydın, Turkey – 5 reports mag 6.3 Philippine Sea, Japan – 4 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 at 1:49 pm (GMT +9) – #16: mag 3.2 15 km – 4 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 at 10 :46am (GMT +5:30) – #17: mag 4.5 21k m SE GUTIABA, Gutiaba Province, Guatemala – 3 reports Sun Jan 15, 2023 7:54 PM (GMT -6) – #18: mag 3.6 23km S of Gutiaba, Gutiaba Province, Guatemala – 3 reports Sun Jan 15, 2023 AT 10:56 PM (GMT -6) – #19: Mag 3.3 Qarko and Dibros, 26km NE of Tirana, Albania – 3 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 10:05AM (GMT +1) – #20: Mag 4.0 3.5km SOUTH Los Reyes de Salgado, Michoacan, Mexico – 3 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM (GMT -6) – #21: mag 3.2 km S 25S from Gutiaba, Jutiaba Province, Guatemala – 3 reports Sun Jan 15, 2023 at 10 :53 PM (GMT -6) – #22: mag 2.4 23 km S of Gutiaba, Gutiaba Province, Guatemala – 2 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 1:14 AM (GMT -6) – #23: mag 2.6 11 km S IZMIR, IZMIR, TURKEY – 2 reports Monday Jan 16, 2023 at 5:12 PM (GMT +3) – #24: mag 2.6 N, 21km NW of Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal – 2 reports Monday, January 16, 2023 at 7:40 Morning (GMT +0) – #25: Mag 3.9 Jutiapa, 15 km north of Ahuachapan, El Salvador – 2 reports Mon Jan 16, 2023 7:40 AM (GMT +0) 5:51 AM (GMT -6) – Earthquake Stats

Number of earthquakes and energy released over time

The number of earthquakes and the energy released is more than magnitude

Earthquake magnitude and energy released over time

