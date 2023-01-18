















Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services Director Ryan Derby (left) and Humboldt County Sheriff Billy Honsal address the Board of Supervisors. | screenshots.

It’s been a whole month!

Just 28 days after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake kicked off the region’s most active and destructive month in more than a decade, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors today unanimously ratified a local emergency declaration for yet another natural disaster to strike Humboldt County on this stretch: a series of Major winter storms that toppled trees, disrupted utility services, damaged homes and roads, and caused widespread mudslides and floods.

“everybody [of] That affected everyone within Humboldt County,” Sheriff Billy Honsal said at today’s separate meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors.

Honsal last week declared a local emergency on the grounds that the storms posed an imminent threat to public safety and caused extensive damage to public and private property. He explained that the proclamation opens a request for state and federal relief money, but whether that request will be granted depends on how much damage has been done.

The storms caused more than $3 million in damage to public roads, according to Ryan Derby, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Services. Derby, who appeared alongside Hounsal this morning to brief the board on the situation, said he was still awaiting initial damage assessments from other departments.

“The hope is to meet the threshold for Humboldt County’s inclusion in the major disaster declaration from the federal government,” Derby said.

“I know at this point that we are getting preliminary estimates of the damage from the earthquake,” he added. “So it just is [a matter of] Analyzing what was related to the storm, what was related to the earthquake, and making sure we track it to get the proper disaster numbers.”

District 5 Supervisor and Board Chairman Steve Madroni asked if individual residents would be eligible for state or federal assistance, and Derby said that’s not yet clear. The federal Small Business Administration has a threshold — at least 25 homes with 40 percent damage or greater — before individual assistance funds are released, and Derby said the county has yet to reach that recent storm’s damage threshold.

“Because we have 16 coastal counties that are part of this emergency, we would qualify for a federal declaration, but individual assistance is not clear at this point,” Derby said.

I asked District 4 Supervisor Natalie Arroyo if emergency funds were available to remove sediment from local waterways that suffered heavy sediment during storms.

That likely won’t happen, Derby said, adding that next natural disaster mitigation might be the best approach for such issues.

Local residents can submit damage reports to the Sheriff’s Office website, though Derby warns, “The filing of these claims does not provide any mechanism for relief across the county. It’s largely a tracking mechanism we use to submit [information] to the state.”

Hensal stressed the importance of planning ahead.

He said, “We have to prepare for the next disaster now.” “We’ve been hitting that drum over and over again for the last couple of years, and so we really want to just remind people [to] Prepare for a local emergency…in their homes and in their businesses. “

Honsal recommended ready.gov as a resource for such preparations.

People seeking more information about emergencies and recovery efforts may call (707) 441-5000 or (707) 268-2500.

