7.2 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia





Updated 8:39 AM –

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck near the Maluku Islands in eastern Indonesia on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported, prompting a tsunami warning that was later lifted.

The epicenter was located 150 km (93 miles) northwest of Halmahera Island in eastern Indonesia, at a depth of 48 km.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage.

The quake occurred around 13:06 pm local time (0606 GMT) off the coast of Sulawesi island, shaking nearby islands and forcing residents to flee in panic.

“People felt the quake for between 15 and 20 seconds. The tremors were very long,” said an AFP journalist on Morotai island in the Maluku archipelago.

“Some people went out because they were afraid of the buildings collapsing.”

The NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said in its updated post-quake warning that the tsunami threat had passed.

She said that earlier tsunamis may hit coastal areas 300 km from the epicenter.

The earthquake has also been revised down from the initial magnitude 7.2 reported by the USGS.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), which gave the strength at 7.1, warned of possible aftershocks.

The earthquake was followed by five aftershocks, the largest of which had a magnitude of 5.3, said Daryono, head of the agency’s earthquake and tsunami center who goes by the same name as many Indonesians.

– January earthquake –

A powerful earthquake struck the ocean depths in eastern Indonesia earlier this month, damaging homes and schools.

The 7.6-magnitude earthquake caused roofs and walls to collapse in homes on the worst-hit Tanimbar Islands in the Maluku archipelago.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” where tectonic plates collide.

On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck West Java province on the main island of Java in Indonesia, killing 602 people.

Most of the victims were killed when buildings collapsed or in landslides caused by the quake.

The 2018 earthquake and resulting tsunami on the island of Sulawesi killed more than 4,000 people.

A major earthquake off Sumatra on December 26, 2004 triggered a tsunami in the Indian Ocean that killed more than 230,000 people as far away as Sri Lanka, India and Thailand.

This powerful 9.1-magnitude earthquake caused waves 100 feet high to crash into Banda Aceh Beach in Sumatra.

Independent journalism costs money. Support the Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support us

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/72magnitude-earthquake-hits-eastern-indonesia.1007880 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos