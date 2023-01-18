WHO announces plans to establish Council to Accelerate Tuberculosis Vaccination





The negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tuberculosis (TB) services has brought into focus the urgency of vaccine development efforts. Speaking at a high-level panel on tuberculosis at the World Economic Forum earlier today, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, announced plans to establish a new Council to Accelerate Tuberculosis Vaccination. The Council will facilitate the licensure and use of effective new TB vaccines by catalyzing high-level alignment between funders, global agencies, governments and end-users to identify and overcome barriers to TB vaccine development. “One of the most important lessons from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is that innovative health interventions can be implemented quickly if they are prioritized politically and adequately funded,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The challenges presented by TB and COVID-19 are different, but the ingredients that accelerate science, research and innovation are the same: urgent, upfront public investment; support from philanthropy; and engagement of the private sector and communities. We believe that the field of tuberculosis will benefit from similar high-level coordination.” Despite countries making a bold commitment to eradicate tuberculosis by 2030, in the Sustainable Development Goals, Strategy of the World Health Organization for the fight against tuberculosis and the 2018 Policy Declaration on TB, the epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. In 2021, approximately 10.6 million people contracted tuberculosis and 1.6 million died. Drug resistance remains a major problem with nearly half a million people developing drug-resistant TB each year. BCG is currently the only licensed vaccine against tuberculosis. Although it provides moderate effectiveness in preventing severe forms of tuberculosis in infants and young children, it does not adequately protect adolescents and adults, who account for almost 90% of tuberculosis transmission in the world. A recent study commissioned by WHO, The Case for Investing in New Tuberculosis (TB) Vaccines. estimates that over 25 years, a vaccine that is 50% effective in preventing the disease in adolescents and adults could prevent up to 76 million new cases of tuberculosis, 8.5 million deaths, 42 million courses of antibiotic treatment, and US$6.5 billion in costs with which they would face Tuberculosis has affected households, especially the poorest and most vulnerable. A vaccine that is 75% effective could prevent up to 110 million new cases of tuberculosis and 12.3 million deaths. The study further suggests that every US dollar invested in a 50% effective vaccine could generate an economic return of US $7 in terms of avoided health costs and increased productivity. Later this year, Heads of State and Government will meet at the second United Nations high-level meeting on tuberculosis to review progress on the commitments made in the 2018 political declaration. This presents an important opportunity to address the backlog in the tuberculosis response, which includes an urgent development and delivery of new vaccines against tuberculosis.

