Have you seen it before? Even a magnitude 5.4 earthquake can make you shake





A home security system picks up the shaking caused by a 5.4-magnitude earthquake in California on January 1 (ViralHog via YouTube)

California – If you’ve ever experienced a major earthquake, you probably remember exactly where you were when it hit. Significant events have a way of flashing through our minds, including minute details like the song that was on the radio at the time or the books that fell off the shelf as soon as the shaking started.

The 5.7-magnitude earthquake that hit northern Utah in 2020 may have been mild in terms of damage, but it certainly served as a wake-up call for many of us. I, for one, bought earthquake insurance for the following days, after hearing that a much larger earthquake was likely to occur in our area within the next fifty years.

Earlier this year, a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Northern California. As with the local earthquake in 2020, damage was minimal. But it’s still crazy to see the shaking captured in this video:

While this earthquake certainly shook the neighborhood, it is worth noting that the type of earthquake that could strike Utah in the next 50 years can release about 1,000 times more energy.

Yikes. You may want to check out this article for some helpful tips for preparing your family for an earthquake, as well as strategies for keeping your loved ones safe should one happen.

Grant Olsen joined the team of contributors at KSL.com in 2012. He covers outdoor adventure, travel, product reviews, and other interesting stuff. He is also the author of The Rhino Problem.

