7 best earthquake alert and tracking apps for Android





Earthquakes and natural disasters are tragic realities of this world. It would be great if you could get alerts and track these natural disasters right from your Android phone.

Google has an Earthquake Alert feature for Android that sends a notification your way if an earthquake is reported in your area. However, this feature is not available everywhere around the world yet. Alternatively, you can use the following Android apps for earthquake alerts and tracking.

1. My earthquake alerts

This app helps you track earthquakes around the world. As the name suggests, you will also receive alerts if an earthquake occurs in your area. If you’re not getting alerts, try these fixes to make sure Android notifications work.

You can customize these alerts to set whether you want notifications for all earthquakes in your country or only for earthquakes near you. It also allows you to set the custom magnitude so that you can receive an alert if an earthquake of a certain level occurs.

You also get a list of recent earthquakes on the home page so you can stay up to date. This list is customizable with filters for region, size, layout, and time frame. You can also search for earthquakes in areas other than your own.

My earthquake alerts are free with ads. You can purchase its pro version to remove those ads.

Download: My Earthquake Alerts (Free, version available)

2. Earthquake Network

The Earthquake Network provides real-time alerts based on your location. It also allows you to check the reports from the last 24 hours with its seismic networks feature, you can become a part of this network and report an earthquake.

The app allows you to add filters for your country, region, distance, or earthquake magnitude. Additionally, it has a chat feature that you can use to talk to other people from all over the world to share your experiences.

The basic version of the app is free. However, there are some advanced features like notification alerts with voice synthesizer, chat message priority, and no ads in its pro version.

Download: Earthquake Web (Free, in-app purchases available)

3. MyShake

Apart from the usual alerts and tracking, MyShake allows you to contribute to the community by reporting earthquakes. You can also see reports from other people about how vibrating different types of structures are.

The app runs surveys to record your experiences. These surveys can help other people as well as researchers improve their studies.

The orange dots that appear on the map indicate the areas where earthquakes have been detected. You can easily check out more details with these orange dots.

Like the other apps on this list, you can apply filters to your map, such as a specific amount, time range, or location. The app also has a sensor feature that detects an earthquake and gives you a report based on the sensor data.

You can customize your notifications, change distance units, and the app has a battery saving mode that keeps it from consuming too much power.

Download: MyShake (Free)

4. Seismic tracker app

Earthquake Tracker has a clean user interface that displays recent earthquakes near you in the form of cards on your home screen. You can check the details of each earthquake by opening the card. It also allows you to search for a specific earthquake based on magnitude, distance, time or date.

Map view allows you to explore recent earthquakes around the world. Like the other apps listed here, you can also customize your earthquake notifications.

Download: Earthquake Tracker App (Free, in-app purchases available)

5. Earthquake Tracker

Earthquakes Tracker provides you with real-time notifications based on reported seismic activity near you. It also shows frequency, power and other important indexes.

You can filter the list based on time, size, depth, or distance and can visually check and report on events seen. In addition, the application has a tsunami information center that provides the latest news on possible tsunamis.

If you have some knowledge about earthquake technical details, this app will let you customize everything. You can customize notifications and alerts, such as alert sounds and minimum volume or depth.

The app also has an audio announcer feature for select events. It is especially useful when the app is running in the background and announcing an event through the speakers.

The free version contains all the basic earthquake detection features. However, there is a premium version for advanced features, such as earthquake history, earthquake charts, zones, and more.

Download: Earthquakes Tracker (Free, in-app purchases available)

6. The American Red Cross earthquake

Earthquake by American Red Cross is a feature-packed app that monitors your location and prepares the alerts you want to receive. You can add other people to your site to see who is affected, ensuring the safety of your family and friends. You can also check out these Android apps to find your friends via GPS.

The app contains a guide that helps you prepare for earthquake emergencies and shows you what to do during and after an earthquake. It also has a useful toolkit that provides you with a flashlight, alarm, and security message.

Map view allows you to explore earthquakes around the world. You can filter them based on global earthquakes, weather conditions, your staff, and Red Cross shelters.

Download: Earthquake by American Red Cross (Free)

7. Earthquakes today

Earthquakes Today is a simple app to get insights about earthquakes in the last 24 hours. It also displays them on a weeks basis.

To check for earthquakes around the world, you can explore the map view, and there are the usual filters that can be applied to refine the results. This includes the nearby filter, which shows earthquakes near your location.

The app is free. However, you do have the option to make some in-app purchases to improve your experience.

Download: Earthquakes Today (Free, in-app purchases available)

Stay up to date with earthquake alerts

Your safety and the safety of your family may be the most important thing to you. Keeping one of these apps on hand can ensure safety in the event of an earthquake.

These earthquake alert and tracking apps provide you most of the essential features for free. If you live in an earthquake-prone area, installing and keeping one small (potentially life-saving) app around won’t hurt.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/best-earthquake-apps-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos