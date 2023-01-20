



CW Office (CWB, Taiwan). Seismic network of the Central Meteorological Bureau. int fueled. number. sizemoger. natu. https://doi.org/10.7914/SN/T5 (2012).

Institute of Earth Sciences, Academia Sinica, Taiwan (1996): Taiwan Broadband Array for Seismology. Institute of Geosciences, Academia Sinica, Taiwan. Other / seismic network.

Jian, P., Tseng, T., Liang, W. & Huang, P. A novel full-waveform regional moment tensor inversion algorithm and its applications in the Taiwan region. bull. sizmol. Akon company. 108, 573-587 (2018).

Chen, K.H., Toda, S. & Rau, R.-J. A jumping, dramatic sequence along a fragmented fault: the sequence of the 1951 ML 7.3 Hualien-Taitung earthquake in eastern Taiwan. G Geophys Race 113, B02304 (2008).

Thomas, MY, Avouac, J.-P, Champenois, J., Lee, J.-C. & Co, L.-C. Spatiotemporal evolution of seismic and seismic slip on a longitudinal valley fault, Taiwan. J Geovies. Precision. Solid Earth 119, 5114-5139 (2014).

Shyu, JBH, Yin, Y.-H. Chen, C.-H. Chuang, Y. -R. & Liu, S.-C. Updates to the Earth’s seismic structure source database through the Taiwan Seismic Hazard Analysis (TEM) Taiwan Earthquake Model (TEM) project. Tir. Atmos. Ocean. Sciences. 31, 469-478 (2020).

Shyu, JBH, Chuang, Y.-R. and Chen, Y.-L. and Lee, Y.-R. & Cheng, C.-T. New database of the source of seismic structure on Earth from the Taiwan Earthquake Model (TEM) Seismic Hazard Analysis Project in Taiwan. Tir. Atmos. Ocean. Sciences. Rev. 27, 311 (2016).

NASA JPL (2013). NASA Shuttle Radar Topography Global Mission 3 arc sec. NASA EOSDIS Land Processes DAAC. https://doi.org/10.5067/MEaSUREs/SRTM/SRTMGL3.003. Retrieved 19 October 2022.

Bird, P. An updated digital model of plate boundaries. geochem. geophysics. geosist. 4, 1027 (2003).

Shin, Z. -K. et al. Maximum slip at fault intersections and rupture of berms during the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake. Nat. geosci. 2, 718-724 (2009).

Wei, S et al. Surface simplification of the 2010 El Mayor-Cucapah earthquake in Baja California, Mexico. nat. geosci. 4, 615-618 (2011).

Barnhart WD, Hayes GP, Briggs RW, Gold RD & Bilham R. Ball-and-socket tectonic circulation during the 2013 Mw 7.7 Balochistan earthquake. Planetary sciences. Lett. 403, 210-216 (2014).

Hamling, IJ, and others. A complex multipolar rupture during the 2016 Mw 7.8 Kaikōura earthquake, New Zealand. Science (1979) 356, eaam7194 (2017).

Google Scholar

Shimizu, K., Yagi, Y., Okuwaki, R. & Fukahata, Y. Development of a reflection method for extracting information about fault geometry from telescopic data. geophysics. J.Int. 220, 1055-1065 (2020).

Cesca, S et al. Complex rupture process of the 2016 Mw 7.8 earthquake, Kaikoura, New Zealand. Planetary sciences. Lett. Rev. 478, 110-120 (2017).

Yagi, Y. The source rupture process of the Tecumán, Colima, Mexico earthquake of January 22, 2003, determined by the combined telephoto body wave reflection and near-source data. bull. sizmol. Akon company. 94, 1795-1807 (2004).

Shimizu, K., Yagi, Y., Okuwaki, R. & Fukahata, Y. Construction of error geometry by finite error inversion of teleseismic data. geophysics. J.Int. 224, 1003-1014 (2021).

Yamashita, S, et al. Successive ruptures in a complex associated fault system during the 2018 Gulf of Alaska earthquake. Science. Rep. 11, 5979 (2021).

Okwaki, R et al. Illuminating a twisted slab with complex rupture development within the lab during the 2021 MW 7.3 East Cape, New Zealand earthquake. geophysics. Precision. Lett. 48, e2021GL095117 (2021).

Akaiki, H.; Probability and Bayesian procedures. Trabajos Stadium. investment. Father. 31, 143–166 (1980).

Yabuki, T. & Matsu’ura, M. Inversion of geodetic data using a Bayesian information criterion for the spatial distribution of false slip. geophysics. J.Int. 109, 363–375 (1992).

Sato, D., Fukahata, Y. & Nozue, Y. Proper reduction of postdistribution in fully Bayesian inversions. geophysics. J.Int. 231, 950-981 (2022).

Kikuchi, M. & Kanamori, H. Reflection of complex body waves: III. bull. Mall earthquake. Akon company. 81, 2335-2350 (1991).

Yamashita, S, et al. Tensor inversion of the effective density of complex body waveforms with time-adapted smoothing constraint. geophysics. J.Int. 231, 91-107 (2022).

Laske, G., Masters, T. G., Ma, Z. & Pasyanos, M. Update on CRUST1.0: a first-order global model of the Earth’s crust. Egu Gen. Asim. 15, 2658 (2013).

Google Scholar

Yagi, Y. & Fukahata, Y. Introducing the Green function uncertainty to the waveform inversion of seismic source processes. geophysics. J.Int. 186, 711-720 (2011).

Dziewonski, AM, Chou, T. -A. & Woodhouse, J.H. Determination of earthquake source parameters from waveform data for global and regional earthquake studies. J Geovies. Precision. Solid Earth 86, 2825-2852 (1981).

Ekström, G., Nettles, M. & Dziewoński, A. M. The Global CMT Project 2004–2010: Central Moment Tensors of 13,017 Earthquakes. Phys. Planet Earth. Inter. 200–201, 1–9 (2012).

Beresnev, A. A. Uncertainty in the sliding inversion of finite error: How believable is it? (critical review). bull. sizmol. Akon company. 93, 2445–2458 (2003).

Shyu, JBH, Sieh, K., Sun, J., Chen, Y.-G. & Liu, C.-S. Modern tectonic architecture of Taiwan and its implications for future large earthquakes. J Geovies. Precision. 110, B08402 (2005).

Toda, S. & Stein, R. Taiwan earthquake sequence may indicate future shocks. Templor https://doi.org/10.32858/temblor.273 (2022).

Yu, S. -B. & Co, L.-C. Crustal current movement along the longitudinal fault valley of eastern Taiwan. Tectonic Physics 333, 199-217 (2001).

Ide, S. & Aochi, H. Earthquakes as dynamic multiscale rupture with inhomogeneous fracture surface energy. J Geovies. Precision. Solid Earth 110, B11303 (2005).

Hori, T. & Miyazaki, S. Hierarchy model for multiscale characteristic earthquakes: a numerical study of earthquake sequences outside Kamaishi in the subduction zone of northeastern Japan. geophysics. Precision. Lett. 37, L10304 (2010).

Lee, Wei et al. Structural interpretation of coseismic faults of the Wenchuan earthquake: 3D modeling of the Longmen Shan folding and thrust belt. J Geovies. Precision. 115, B04317 (2010).

Yagi, Y., Nishimura, N. & Kasahara, A. The source process of the May 12, 2008 Wenchuan, China, earthquake identified by telephoto body wave reflection with covariance matrix data. Planet Earth. Space 64, e13-e16 (2012).

Hartzell, S., Mendoza, C., Ramirez-Guzman, L., Zeng, Y. & Mooney, W. Rupture history of the 2008 Mw 7.9 Wenchuan, China, earthquake: evaluation of separate and combined inversions of geodetic, telescopic, and strong motion data. bull. sizmol. Akon company. 103, 353-370 (2013).

Ide, S., Baltay, A. & Beroza, G. C. Shallow dynamic overshoot and active deep rupture in the 2011 Mw 9.0 Tohoku-Oki earthquake. Science 332, 1426-1429 (2011).

Meng, L., Allen, R.M. & Ampuero, J.-P. Seismic array processing application for earthquake early warning. bull. sizmol. Akon company. 104, 2553-2561 (2014).

Gallovič, F., Imperatori, W. & Mai, PM. Effects of 3D crustal structure and smoothing constraints on seismic slip reflections: a case study of the Mw 6.3 2009 L’Aquila earthquake. J Geovies. Precision. Solid Earth 120, 428-449 (2015).

An, C., Yue, H., Sun, J., Meng, L. & Báez, J.C. The 2015 Mw 8.3 Illapel, Chile, earthquake: reversal of direction along-rupture with local water echoes. bull. sizmol. Akon company. 107, 2416-2426 (2017).

Okuwaki, R., Yagi, Y., Aránguiz, R., Gonzalez, J. & Gonzalez, G. Pure application. geophysics. 173, 1011-1020 (2016).

Hicks, SB et al. Posterior hypertrophic auditory rupture in the 7.1 MW Romansh fault shift earthquake 2016. Nat. geosci. 13, 647-653 (2020).

Hu, Y., Yagi, Y., Okuwaki, R. & Shimizu, K. Evolution of posterior propagation rupture within a bent slab during the 2019 Mw 8.0 earthquake in Peru intraslab. geophysics. J.Int. 227, 1602–1611 (2021).

Yamashita, S., Yagi, Y. & Okuwaki, R. Irregular rupture propagation and geometric fault intricacies during the 2010 Mw 7.2 El Mayor-Cucapah earthquake. Sciences. re / count. Rev. 12, 4575 (2022).

Hunter, JD. Matplotlib: A 2D Graphics Environment. computer. Sciences. M. 9, 90-95 (2007).

Wessel, P. et al. Public Mapping Tools Version 6. Geochem. geophysics. geosist. 20, 5556-5564 (2019).

Gasperini, P. & Vannucci, G. FPSPACK: a set of FORTRAN subprocedures for managing focal mechanism data for earthquakes. computer. geosci. 29, 893-901 (2003).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-023-27384-y The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos